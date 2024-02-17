Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 6 cars ablaze as fire engulfs Hyundai showroom in Shivamogga (WATCH)

    A fire at a Hyundai dealership in Shivamogga caused significant damage to the premises and six vehicles, sparking public outrage over the delayed fire brigade response. Despite slow action, fire department officials managed to extinguish the flames by around 3 am.

    Karnataka: 6 cars ablaze as fire engulfs Hyundai showroom in Shivamogga vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    A devastating fire broke out at a Hyundai car dealership located on Shankara Mutt Road in Karnataka's Shivamogga, causing significant damage to the premises and six vehicles. The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, drew attention to the delayed response of the fire brigade, sparking public outrage over the handling of the situation.

    The flames engulfed the showroom, reducing several cars to charred remnants, as eyewitnesses watched in horror. Despite the gravity of the situation, the fire brigade's operation was notably slow to commence, amplifying concerns among onlookers.

    District fire department officials, led by Officer Mahalingappa, eventually arrived with four fire tenders to tackle the inferno. Their efforts commenced shortly after 10 pm, but it wasn't until around 3 am that the fire was successfully extinguished.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Empty promises, empty pockets' vkp

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: ‘Empty promises, empty pockets’ 

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces 'Anna Suvidha' scheme, ration card at doorstep for citizens above 80 years vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces 'Anna Suvidha' scheme, ration card at doorstep for citizens above 80 years

    Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka! vkp

    Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka!

    Karnataka: Husband commits suicide allegedly over wife's obsession of making Instagram reels vkp

    Karnataka: Husband commits suicide allegedly over wife’s obsession of making Instagram reels

    Karnataka faces Rs 59.274 crore loss over 7 years due to faulty GST implementation, claims CM SIddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka faces Rs 59,274 crore loss over 7 years due to faulty GST implementation, claims CM SIddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to appear in court today on ED complaint over skipping summons gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to appear in court today on ED’s complaint over skipping summons

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    Raveena Tandon honours late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday; unveils chowk in Juhu [PICTURES] ATG

    Raveena Tandon honours late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday; unveils chowk in Juhu [PICTURES]

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Empty promises, empty pockets' vkp

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: ‘Empty promises, empty pockets’ 

    Explained What will INSAT-3DS, ISRO's newest satellite, do?

    Explained: What will INSAT-3DS, ISRO's newest satellite, do?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon