Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 51 people die in accidents within 24 hours!

    In Karnataka, 51 people died in road accidents within 24 hours, including six in Hassan district. ADGP Alok Kumar highlighted speeding and careless driving as the main causes, urging adherence to traffic rules to save lives. The spike in fatalities underscores the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

    Karnataka: 51 people die in accidents within 24 hours vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 27, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Karnataka witnessed a significant rise in road accident fatalities recently, with 51 people losing their lives in various accidents across the state within the last 24 hours. This alarming figure includes six fatalities from a single accident in Hassan district.

    Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the State Road Safety and Traffic Department, took to his 'X' social media account to express his deep concern over the surge in road accident deaths. He highlighted that speeding and careless driving are the primary causes of these tragic incidents.

    ADGP Kumar stressed the importance of adhering to traffic rules to prevent such accidents. "People should be aware of road safety. If traffic rules are followed, lives can be saved," he stated.

    The recent spate of accidents has brought to light the urgent need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. Authorities are urging the public to drive responsibly and follow traffic laws to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

    6 persons killed in Hassan car accident

    In last 24 hrs 51 lives lost in road accidents , one of the highest toll in recent past

    Many of these caused due to rash & reckless driving

    #Roadsafety needs responsible behaviour from all the stakeholders” pic.twitter.com/JHYy1vC3CJ

    — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) May 26, 2024
    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall

    Wild elephant spotted roaming Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway at night vkp

    Wild elephant spotted roaming Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway at night

    Is Karnataka education department shielding unauthorized institutions? vkp

    Is Karnataka education department shielding unauthorized institutions?

    Karnataka: Two arrested in Udupi road rage case after shocking video of clash on street goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Two arrested in Udupi road rage case after shocking video of clash on street goes viral (WATCH)

    Karnataka THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit AJR

    Karnataka: THIS hotel in Mysuru threatens legal action over Rs 80 lakh unpaid bills from PM Modi's visit

    Recent Stories

    cricket Shreyas Iyer: Top 8 moments of the IPL 2024 trophy winner osf

    Shreyas Iyer: Top 8 moments of the IPL 2024 trophy winner

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Vegetable prices skyrocket amid lack of rainfall

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan ATG

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan

    Petrol diesel prices on May 27: Know how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 27: Know how much it costs in your city

    Watermelon to berries: 7 fruits to keep your stomach cool this summer RKK

    Watermelon to berries: 7 fruits to keep your stomach cool this summer

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon