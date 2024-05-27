Karnataka: 51 people die in accidents within 24 hours!

In Karnataka, 51 people died in road accidents within 24 hours, including six in Hassan district. ADGP Alok Kumar highlighted speeding and careless driving as the main causes, urging adherence to traffic rules to save lives. The spike in fatalities underscores the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Karnataka witnessed a significant rise in road accident fatalities recently, with 51 people losing their lives in various accidents across the state within the last 24 hours. This alarming figure includes six fatalities from a single accident in Hassan district.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the State Road Safety and Traffic Department, took to his 'X' social media account to express his deep concern over the surge in road accident deaths. He highlighted that speeding and careless driving are the primary causes of these tragic incidents.

ADGP Kumar stressed the importance of adhering to traffic rules to prevent such accidents. "People should be aware of road safety. If traffic rules are followed, lives can be saved," he stated.

The recent spate of accidents has brought to light the urgent need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations. Authorities are urging the public to drive responsibly and follow traffic laws to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

6 persons killed in Hassan car accident



In last 24 hrs 51 lives lost in road accidents , one of the highest toll in recent past



Many of these caused due to rash & reckless driving



“#Roadsafety needs responsible behaviour from all the stakeholders” pic.twitter.com/JHYy1vC3CJ — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) May 26, 2024

