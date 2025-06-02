Actress and author Ranjani Raghavan, known for her Kannada serials and books, faces backlash for gifting a Kannada book to Kamal Haasan amid controversy. She was recently honoured with the Yuva Sahitya Ratna award.

Ranjani Raghavan, widely known for her roles in popular Kannada serials like Puttagowri Maduve and Kannadati, is also an accomplished writer. She has made a mark in the literary world with her acclaimed short story collection Kate Dabbi and her novel Swipe Right. Despite the demanding schedule of daily soaps, Ranjani continues to pursue her deep passion for the Kannada language through her writing.

In earlier interviews, Ranjani spoke about how her interest in literature was sparked. “During school skits, we used to have discussions. I assumed it would be the same in serials. But the environment was such that actors were expected to simply deliver their lines,” she recalled. “When I tried to express my views, I was scolded. There were moments I remained silent, even when I felt compelled to speak.” These experiences, she said, ignited her desire to write.

However, Ranjani is currently facing criticism for gifting a Kannada book to actor Kamal Haasan. The backlash stems from recent remarks by Haasan that many Kannadigas perceived as dismissive of the Kannada language and culture. The controversy has even drawn criticism toward actor Shiva Rajkumar for not addressing the issue publicly. In this context, Ranjani’s gesture has raised eyebrows, with some accusing her of attempting to gain publicity through controversy.

Such controversies are not uncommon in the entertainment industry, especially around film releases. Critics argue that her gesture was ill-timed, while her fans defend her, saying that gifting a Kannada book was an appropriate and meaningful response.

Amid the debate, Ranjani recently received a major honour: The Yuva Sahitya Ratna award from the Karnataka Kannada Writers and Publishers Association. She shared the news on social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her readers and fans. “This award belongs to every young writer, reader, and supporter who believed in my stories,” she wrote, dedicating the recognition to the literary community that has stood by her.