Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS)

Kannadathi actress Ranjani Raghavan shares stunning photos from her vacation in Wayanad, Kerala.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Ranjani Raghavan, known for her role in Kannadathi, is enjoying a travel break in Kerala's popular destination, Wayanad.

article_image2

Ranjani Raghavan explored Wayanad's beauty, visiting Kuruva Island. She shared stunning photos on social media, capturing her memorable journey and connecting with fans online.

article_image3

Ranjani Raghavan shared a fun moment with a monkey tugging at her skirt, delighting fans with the playful photo from her Wayanad trip.

article_image4

Ranjani Raghavan posed gracefully in a sprawling 250-acre paddy field in Wayanad, capturing the serene beauty of nature in her stunning photo.

article_image5

Ranjani Raghavan shared a breathtaking photo of the Kabini River, capturing its serene beauty and showcasing the tranquil charm of her Wayanad journey.

article_image6

Ranjani Raghavan's simple style garnered admiration from fans as she shared stunning photos from Kuruva Island, highlighting her natural beauty and serene presence.

article_image7

Ranjani Raghavan shared a playful photo posing with a bow and arrow, showcasing her fun side and engaging fans with her adventurous spirit.

article_image8

Ranjani Raghavan shared a candid photo as she descended from a rock, capturing a natural, adventurous moment that resonated with her fans' love for exploration.

article_image9

Ranjani Raghavan visited the historic Tirunelveli Temple in Wayanad, sharing moments of her spiritual journey and immersing herself in the temple’s rich cultural heritage.

