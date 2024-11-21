Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS)

Kannadathi actress Ranjani Raghavan shares stunning photos from her vacation in Wayanad, Kerala.

Ranjani Raghavan, known for her role in Kannadathi, is enjoying a travel break in Kerala's popular destination, Wayanad.

Ranjani Raghavan explored Wayanad's beauty, visiting Kuruva Island. She shared stunning photos on social media, capturing her memorable journey and connecting with fans online.

Ranjani Raghavan shared a fun moment with a monkey tugging at her skirt, delighting fans with the playful photo from her Wayanad trip.

Ranjani Raghavan posed gracefully in a sprawling 250-acre paddy field in Wayanad, capturing the serene beauty of nature in her stunning photo.

Ranjani Raghavan shared a breathtaking photo of the Kabini River, capturing its serene beauty and showcasing the tranquil charm of her Wayanad journey.

Ranjani Raghavan's simple style garnered admiration from fans as she shared stunning photos from Kuruva Island, highlighting her natural beauty and serene presence.

Ranjani Raghavan shared a playful photo posing with a bow and arrow, showcasing her fun side and engaging fans with her adventurous spirit.

Ranjani Raghavan shared a candid photo as she descended from a rock, capturing a natural, adventurous moment that resonated with her fans' love for exploration.

Ranjani Raghavan visited the historic Tirunelveli Temple in Wayanad, sharing moments of her spiritual journey and immersing herself in the temple’s rich cultural heritage.

