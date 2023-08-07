Kambala festival from coastal Karnataka heading to Bengaluru's Palace Ground

Organisers plan to showcase Kambala, a traditional buffalo race, during the 50th Tulukoota celebrations in Bengaluru at the prestigious Palace Ground venue. The event date and participating oxen are yet to be confirmed.

The Kannada movie 'Kantara' garnered international attention for its portrayal of Dakshina Kannada's rich culture and heritage. Among the various regional traditions in Coastal Karnataka, Yakshagana has found a significant presence in Bengaluru. Riding on the success of 'Kantara', the organisers of the traditional buffalo race Kambala are eager to showcase this vibrant cultural festival in the state capital.

50th Tulukoota Celebrations

The long-awaited dream of organising the Kambala festival in Bengaluru is about to become a reality. The organisers have finalized a location in the city to host this grand event. The 50th-anniversary celebrations of Tulukoota will feature Kambala as the main attraction. The prestigious Palace Ground in Bengaluru has been chosen as the venue for the event.



President of Vijaya Vikrama Jodukere Kambala Committee and MLA from Puttur, Ashok Kumar Rai, confirmed that the Palace Ground in Bengaluru has been officially selected as the venue for the Kambala festival. However, the exact date of the event is yet to be decided. The organisers are also contemplating which city's oxen to feature in the festival.

In preparation for the upcoming event, the President of Tulukoota, Sundar Raj Rai, Principal Secretary Ajith Hegde, a former member of BBMP Rajendra Kumar KV, and other organisers have conducted an inspection of the Palace Ground in Bengaluru to organise the event in Bengaluru.