K-RIDE has invited fresh tenders for civil works on the 25.01 km Mallige Line under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. The new tender, split into three packages, aims to complete stalled Corridor-2 construction after L&T’s contract termination.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has issued fresh tenders in three packages for the completion of pending work on the 25.01 km Mallige Line (Corridor-2) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. The project, which aims to strengthen the city’s suburban rail network and provide a faster, more efficient commuting option, had been stalled due to contractual issues. The section in focus runs between Chikkabanavara and Benniganahalli, and its revival is expected to significantly ease urban transport congestion and improve connectivity across Bengaluru.

Package-1: Elevated Line Section and Double-Decker Viaduct

Package-1 includes the design and construction of a 7.795 km long elevated line section. The work involves building the elevated viaduct and ramps between Benniganahalli and Shettihalli. A key feature of this package is the construction of a double-decker viaduct, with a BBMP road flyover at Level 1 and BSRP tracks at Level 2.

Additionally, the package covers the 1.20 km stretch between Lottegollahalli and Yeshwantpur and includes the construction of the Mattikere and Benniganahalli stations. The deadline for completing this package is set at 24 months.

Package-2: At-Grade Section with Bridges and Station Boxes

Package-2 involves the design and construction of an 11.569 km at-grade section between Benniganahalli–Banaswadi and Banaswadi–Hebbal. This includes the construction of station boxes for Nagawara and Kanakanagar stations.

The package also encompasses the design and construction of major bridges, minor bridges, road under bridges (RUBs), and ERS/retaining walls for Corridor-2, addressing both structural and operational requirements.

Package-3: Yeshwantpur to Chikkabanavara At-Grade Section

Package-3 covers the design and construction of the 5.80 km at-grade section from Yeshwantpur to Chikkabanavara. It also includes a 185-metre elevated viaduct section between Yeshwantpur and Chikkabanavara. The completion deadline for Packages 2 and 3 is set at 18 months.

BSRP officials highlighted that these three packages together will eliminate eight level crossings (LCs) along the route, improving safety and traffic flow.

Project Background: L&T Contract Termination

The contract for the Mallige Line Corridor-2 was earlier awarded to L&T. However, the company halted work in March last year and unilaterally terminated the agreement. Consequently, K-RIDE has now initiated a re-tendering process to ensure timely completion of the project and restore momentum to Bengaluru’s suburban rail expansion plans.