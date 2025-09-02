A Bengaluru commuter’s ₹10 MEMU train ride from Malleswaram to Chikkabanavara took just 15 minutes, highlighting the speed, affordability, and convenience of suburban rail.

Bengaluru’s daily traffic congestion has long been a headache for commuters, with key junctions like Yeshwanthpur, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, and the 8th Mile junction often turning short journeys into hour-long ordeals. Recently, many residents have started exploring the city’s suburban train network as a faster, more affordable, and efficient alternative.

Travelling via MEMU trains from Malleswaram to Chikkabanavara, for example, takes just 15 minutes , compared to over an hour by road, proving that Bengaluru’s rail connectivity has untapped potential for easing city traffic.

Quick, Affordable Commutes

One commuter shared their experience, noting that the MEMU train fare from Malleswaram to Chikkabanavara is only ₹10. From there, it took another 15 minutes to reach home. This contrasts sharply with the same journey by road, which can easily exceed an hour during peak traffic. Similarly, travelling from Sri Rampura to Nagasandra Metro Station via the Metro would cost ₹60, followed by another ₹20 by bus, or around ₹60 by auto.

Rail Network Can Be Optimised

With Bengaluru’s existing railway network already connecting multiple parts of the city, there is significant potential to optimize commuter travel. Coordinated efforts between the South Western Railway (SWR), BMTC buses, and Bengaluru Traffic Police could allow for dedicated train timings and improved trainsets. This would ensure smoother, faster commutes for residents while reducing road congestion.

Success Stories from Other Routes

Another commuter shared their experience traveling from Bellandur to Tumkur. He took a train from Bellandur at 4:05 pm for ₹10, reached Yeshwantpur at 5:15 pm, transferred to the Janshatabdi at 5:30 pm, and arrived in Tumkur by 6:15 pm. This journey, taking just over two hours, would have been much longer and costlier by road.

A Practical Solution Until BSRP Is Implemented

Until the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) is operational, leveraging MEMU trains as a regular mode of transport can offer commuters a practical, affordable, and time-saving alternative. With strategic planning, Bengaluru’s suburban railway system could be a major step toward reducing traffic woes while providing an efficient and user-friendly option for daily travel.