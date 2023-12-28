Jharkhand based woman attempts suicide by jumping from 60ft flyover at Electronic City in Bengaluru

Omika Mishra, 28, attempted suicide by jumping off a 60-foot flyover in Bengaluru's Electronic City due to personal reasons. Rescued by locals, she's in critical condition at a private hospital. Her despondency since returning from Jharkhand and reported discord in her marriage with a private bank officer led to this tragic incident.

In a distressing incident that unfolded on Wednesday, a woman, identified as Omika Mishra (28), made a harrowing attempt to end her life by leaping from a 60-foot high flyover in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The incident, caused by personal reasons, left the woman severely injured, fighting for survival at a nearby private hospital.

Residents of Pragati Nagar witnessed the heart-wrenching event as Omika, the wife of a private bank officer, took the drastic step of attempting suicide by jumping off the flyover along the NICE Roadside in Electronic City. Quick intervention from locals enabled her immediate rescue and admission to a nearby private hospital, where she remains in critical condition, unconscious and fighting for her life.

The sequence of events leading up to this tragic attempt at self-harm commenced in the morning when Omika left her residence under the pretext of going on a picnic. However, instead of heading towards leisure, she ascended the Electronic City flyover and, within moments, took the drastic step of attempting to end her life.

Omika, hailing from Jharkhand, had recently returned from a visit to her parents' home just two days before the incident. Her demeanour since her return had been noticeably down, as said by her acquaintances.

The marriage between Omika and Aditya Mishra, who works in a private bank near Electronic City, had reportedly been marred by discord, allegedly arising from familial issues. The details surrounding the precise cause of the discord remain unclear. Aditya Mishra, Omika's husband, expressed shock over the distressing incident, revealing to authorities that he was taken aback by the suddenness of her actions.

Despite the efforts to understand the reasons behind this drastic step, no written explanation or suicide note was discovered at their residence. Omika remains unconscious due to the severity of her injuries, and the police authorities intend to gather her statement once her health shows signs of improvement.