Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has ignited a storm of controversy with a shocking and inflammatory remark aimed at a section of the Brahmin community. The acclaimed yet often polarizing director has once again found himself at the center of a heated national debate, following his scathing criticism of both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and certain Brahmin groups.

Anurag Kashyap has hit out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a section of the Brahmin community over the controversy surrounding Phule, the biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was originally set to release on April 11 but was pushed to April 25 following backlash.

'Phule' controversy

The release of Ananth Mahadevan’s biographical drama, Phule has been delayed after it received backlash from the Brahmin community in Maharashtra, who alleged misrepresentation in the film. The film features Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, showcasing the revolutionary contributions of the two social reformers.

The CBFC granted the film a ‘U’ certificate on April 7 but demanded several edits, including the removal of caste references like ‘Mahar’, ‘Mang’, ‘Peshwai’, and a modification of the phrase “3,000 saal purani ghulami” to “kai saal purani ghulami.” These changes, Mahadevan confirmed, were implemented.

Anurag wrote in Instagram stories, “Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha. Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave. (The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?)”

The Gulaal director also shared an Instagram post, raising question of Santosh’s release being halted in India and Dhadak 2 also facing similar issues despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that the caste system is abolished in India. “Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi… (Please meet and decide if casteism exist in India or not) Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne india mein caste system khatam kar diya hai . Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi india mein release nahin hui . Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se . Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin . Kaun ho aap. Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai (During the screening of Dhadak 2, censor board told us that Modiji has eradicated the caste system in India. On the same grounds, Santosh couldn’t be released in India either. Now, Brahmins are objecting to Phule. Brother, if there’s no caste system, how can you be a Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you getting worked up?).”

He added, “Jab caste system tha nahin toh jyotiba phule aur Savitri bai kyon the . Ya toh aap ka bahmnism exist hi nahin karta kyon ki Modi jinke hisaab se india mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko c*****a bana rahe ho. Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi. Log chutiya nahin hain. . Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain. Decide kar lo (If there’s no caste system, why did Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai exist? Either your Brahminism doesn’t exist according to Modiji’s claim that there’s no caste system in India, or everyone is being fooled. Decide once and for all, does casteism exist in India or not? People aren’t fools. Are you Brahmins or the ones calling the shots are one? Decide now).”