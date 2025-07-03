An Infosys employee was caught secretly filming over 30 women inside the office washroom, exposing horrifying levels of workplace voyeurism and digital perversion.

July 1st. A Monday like any other at the sprawling Infosys campus in Electronics City. But what unfolded inside a third-floor women’s restroom has shattered the illusion of safety that countless female professionals cling to every day.

A young woman walked into the restroom, seeking privacy—only to catch a man, allegedly crouched on a toilet in the adjacent stall, surreptitiously filming her. That man, police say, was Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 28-year-old Senior Associate Consultant in the Helix department of Infosys.

Yes, you read that right. A man paid handsomely to build solutions in India’s premier tech ecosystem was found secretly recording his colleagues in the very space meant for their most basic privacy. And he had been doing this for weeks.

Caught Red-Handed: The Horrific Moment of Discovery At Infosys

At around 11 am, the victim—alert and perceptive—noticed an odd reflection in the mirror and a flicker of movement from beneath the adjacent stall. Trusting her instincts, she leaned in to investigate. What she found was chilling: Mali, standing on a commode, mobile phone in hand, silently filming her over the stall partition.

As she screamed, he panicked and reportedly began apologising profusely. Two HR executives, responding swiftly to the commotion, apprehended him on the spot. His phone, checked immediately, contained videos of not just her—but of other women too. The damning evidence was partially deleted on the scene, but not before screenshots were taken. Police later recovered deleted clips from the phone’s recycle bin.

More Than One Victim—Far More

A complaint was filed by the woman’s husband on July 1. The police took Mali into custody that very day. What they found on his phone has since sent shivers down the spine of everyone involved.

Inside the device, police recovered over 30 videos of women—some stored, others deleted, but recoverable from the phone’s recycle bin. One of those videos was of the very woman who caught him that morning. Another had been filmed days earlier. And the rest? The faces are still being identified.

Inspector B G Naveen Kumar of Electronics City Police Station confirmed the worst fears: “We are investigating how long this behaviour continued and whether more women were targeted. We are also checking if he shared these videos elsewhere.”

This wasn’t a mistake. It was a calculated pattern of perversion, a grotesque habit that violated the trust of his workplace, the dignity of his peers, and the basic decency of human behaviour.

Tech-Savvy Predator in a Trusted System

Mali’s profile adds another layer of unease to the already disturbing facts. Hailing from Maharashtra’s Sangli district, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree. His father is a farmer. He had only joined Infosys three months ago, yet had already recorded multiple women—possibly even before being hired. His family, unaware of the monster he had become, is reportedly shocked and devastated by the news of his arrest.

In short, he was a skilled professional, one Infosys trusted to serve clients and build solutions. And yet he used that privilege, that access, to dehumanise and digitally violate women in their most vulnerable moments.

He Said He Got “Satisfaction” From It

After a police complaint was filed by the woman’s husband on Tuesday, Mali was arrested and booked under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voyeurism) and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (violation of privacy).

During police interrogation, Mali made a shocking confession. He admitted that this wasn’t a one-off incident. He had filmed another woman previously, using the same method, and said he derived “satisfaction” from watching such videos.

Let that sink in.

A man employed in one of India’s most prestigious IT companies—a skilled tech analyst, paid to solve complex problems—was instead using his intellect and access to violate his female colleagues in their most private spaces.

According to The Times of India, police found over 50 such clips saved on his phone.

This wasn’t impulsive. It was premeditated. Repeated. Deliberate.

Legal Action—But Is It Enough?

Shockingly, the nature of the charges—carrying a punishment of less than seven years—allowed Mali to be granted station bail. He walked out, free, while his victims are left battling trauma, humiliation, and paranoia.

A court has since reminded police to ensure procedural accuracy, lest the case be weakened in court due to lapses.

Legal loopholes have long favoured the perpetrators in digital sex crimes. It’s time this changed.

Infosys Responds—But Could They Have Done More?

In a statement, Infosys confirmed that Mali had been terminated: “We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the Company… We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further.”

The company added: “Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the company’s code of conduct seriously.”

It’s a statement filled with the right words—but for the women who were secretly filmed, it will take far more than words to rebuild trust.

Their POSH committee is also now reportedly investigating the issue internally.

But one must ask: Is this enough? Could earlier red flags have been spotted in his background verification? Were surveillance systems in these sensitive areas adequate?

A Pattern of Voyeurism in Bengaluru

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, Bengaluru police arrested a man for filming women on the metro and posting the videos on Instagram. That account had 6,000 followers before it was taken down.

Last year, an employee of a famous coffee shop in Bengaluru was arrested for hiding a mobile phone in the dustbin of the women's washroom.

“I was at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru on this (Friday) morning when a woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with the video record on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat," the Instagram story had read.

The story further said that the phone was on flight mode “so that it makes no sound”.

“It was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed,” it added.

"This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting," the story had added.

What is emerging is a digital epidemic of voyeurism—fuelled by smartphones, cheap data, and perverse gratification. Women, even in elite offices of India’s most respected tech firms, are not safe from predatory male gaze—not in elevators, not in parking lots, and certainly not in washrooms.

The Human Cost: “I Was Humiliated and Frightened”

The victim, in her complaint, said she felt “frightened and humiliated”. She rushed out of the washroom in tears. Her body had been turned into content. Her privacy reduced to a clip in someone’s grotesque video gallery.

For many working women, the workplace is the only space where they can exist with dignity, away from the hostile gaze of public spaces. This incident has shattered that fragile belief.

And for Infosys, and for India’s booming IT industry at large, it is time to accept that behind the sleek glass facades and sprawling campuses, misogyny thrives unchecked, often in cubicles right next to ours.

Corporate India Must Wake Up

There are hard lessons here for every corporate entity:

Surveillance blind spots must be reviewed, especially in high-risk zones like restrooms and changing rooms.

Background checks and psychometric evaluations need revisiting, particularly in high-access roles.

Clear protocols for digital evidence collection must be established; evidence shouldn’t be deleted or handled without police oversight.

Training men about consent, privacy, and bodily autonomy isn’t just good PR—it’s urgent.

Because what happened at Infosys is not a freak incident—it is a symptom of a deeper, festering disease.

He Is Free, But the Women Are Not

Swapnil Nagesh Mali is out on bail. He may or may not go to jail. But the women he filmed—many unknowingly—will never again feel the same inside an office washroom.

Their sense of safety was stolen, pixel by pixel, stored silently on a pervert’s phone.

And that loss? No punishment will ever truly compensate for it.