India's longest-serving prisoner, 72-year-old Saibanna Lingappa Natikar, was released from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after spending nearly 37 years behind bars. Convicted of murdering his two wives and daughter, he said he has no remorse for the killings.

With slow, measured steps, a long white beard and greying hair reflecting the passage of time, 72-year-old Saibanna Lingappa Natikar recently walked out through the main gates of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. After spending nearly 37 years behind bars, he finally breathed the air of freedom. Saibanna was among the 24 life-term convicts released by the Karnataka government on Saturday for good conduct and rehabilitation. However, his release has drawn widespread attention, not only because he is believed to be the country's longest-serving prisoner, but also because of the chilling crimes that put him behind bars and his complete lack of remorse even after decades in prison.

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According to prison officials, Saibanna is the longest-serving prisoner in India. Confirming his release, Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said, "I had spoken with Saibanna when I was posted in Belagavi and Kalaburagi prisons. His behaviour inside the prison was very good."

A Life Changed by Suspicion

Saibanna, a native of Jevargi in Kalaburagi district, was once employed as a clerk in a cooperative society. Although he had dropped out of high school, he led a stable life with a steady job. However, his growing suspicion about the fidelity of his wives ultimately destroyed his life and resulted in a series of brutal murders.

First Wife Murdered in 1988

In 1988, Saibanna became convinced that his first wife, Malkavva, was having an extramarital affair. Acting on his suspicion, he brutally murdered her. He was arrested, tried and sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

Parole, Second Marriage and Another Tragedy

While serving his life sentence, Saibanna was granted parole in 1994. During this period, he remarried, started a new family and later became the father of a daughter, Vijayalakshmi.

However, during a subsequent parole, Saibanna once again began to suspect his second wife, Nagamma, of infidelity. In a violent outburst, he allegedly hacked Nagamma to death with a sharp weapon. His young daughter, Vijayalakshmi, who tried to intervene, was also killed in the attack. After the murders, Saibanna attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself, but survived.

I Have No Regrets: Saibanna

Saibanna's remarks after his release have shocked many. Despite spending nearly four decades in prison for three murders, he expressed no remorse and instead attempted to justify his actions.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that both his wives had been unfaithful.

"I have proof that my wives were cheating on me. The man involved with my first wife escaped, so I killed her. My second wife's mother encouraged her to go down the wrong path. I would not have cared if my wife was blind, but what mattered to me was her loyalty," he said.

He also claimed that the murders had cost him not only his job but also around 10 acres of land, which he said is now worth more than ₹1 crore.

Death Sentence Reduced to Life Imprisonment

Following the murders of his second wife and daughter, a trial court sentenced Saibanna to death in 2003, citing the brutality of the crime. However, the Karnataka High Court later commuted the sentence to life imprisonment.

During his incarceration, Saibanna spent nearly a decade in solitary confinement. The High Court subsequently ruled that his prolonged solitary confinement was "illegal and inhuman". The considerable delay in deciding his mercy petition also weighed in his favour.

Eventually, after spending nearly 37 years in prison, Saibanna was released on humanitarian grounds.

Rehabilitation Over Retribution

Saibanna was one of the 24 life-term convicts released by the Karnataka government as part of its rehabilitation policy for prisoners who had demonstrated good conduct during their incarceration.

The initiative reflects the state's belief that prisons should serve not only as places of punishment but also as institutions of reform, offering deserving inmates an opportunity to reintegrate into society and lead responsible lives. However, Saibanna's release, coupled with his unapologetic defence of the murders, has reignited debate over rehabilitation, justice and the reintegration of convicted murderers into society.