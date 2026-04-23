A Class 4 student from Koppal, Tejas, has entered the India Book of Records 2026 by solving a map of India puzzle while blindfolded in under five minutes. His remarkable memory, focus and speed have earned praise from his school, teachers and parents.

A young boy from Koppal has brought laurels to his district with an extraordinary display of talent and concentration. Tejas, a Class 4 student at Sharada International School in Kiddal, has earned a place in the India Book of Records 2026 for his remarkable achievement at such a young age.

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Unique Blindfold Puzzle Achievement

Tejas accomplished an impressive feat by solving a complete map of India puzzle while blindfolded. Demonstrating exceptional memory, focus and speed, he completed the challenge in less than the allotted five minutes, leaving onlookers amazed by his ability.

Praise From School And Parents

The school management and principal praised Tejas for his discipline and dedication. They described him as a focused student who also excels academically. They added that such achievements serve as a great inspiration for other students. The school management, principal, teachers and his parents have all congratulated Tejas on his outstanding accomplishment.