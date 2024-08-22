Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Karnataka for one week

    The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Karnataka, including coastal districts, for the coming week. A 'Yellow Alert' is in effect from August 24-28 for three coastal districts and 15 other districts, predicting rainfall between 6-11 cm. Shimoga recorded the highest at 8 cm.

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Karnataka for one week vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across various districts of Karnataka, including coastal regions, for the next week. The forecast indicates that the state will experience significant rainfall, with conditions expected to persist through the week.

    Currently, different parts of Karnataka are experiencing heavy rain. While there will be a brief respite in coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday, the rainfall is expected to intensify again starting Friday. In response to the forecast, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for three coastal districts from August 24 to August 28.

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

    In addition, a yellow alert has been declared for 15 districts across the state, including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar. These areas are expected to receive between 6 to 11 cm of rainfall. Rainfall in these districts is predicted to continue through the week, with a gradual decrease expected from Friday in the North Inland, South Inland, and Mountain regions. However, the rainfall is forecasted to pick up again starting Monday, August 26.

    According to the latest report ending at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Shimoga recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm. Nayakanahatti and Baragur received 7 cm each, while Honnali, Royalpadu, Channagiri, Hassan, Doddaballapur, and Kurugodu recorded 5 cm each. Madhugiri, Guttala, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Kunigal, Gundlupet, and Chintamani saw 4 cm of rain, and Kolar, Shiggavi, Yagati, Tondebavi, Ajjampur, and Gubbi each received 3 cm. Other areas experienced up to 2 cm of rainfall.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police

    Minister MB Patil says BJP is trying to destabilize Karnataka Congress government using MUDA land scam vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt’, claims minister MB Patil

    D Devaraj Urs legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah leadership says Minister D Sudhakar vkp

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam Aspirants eyeing CM position vkp

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years anr

    Kerala: KSRTC fails to keep pace with pension; 4 suicides, 15 contempt of court cases in 2 years

    Gold rate RISES on August 22: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on August 22: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Thalapathy Vijay unveiled flag, song of newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) [WATCH] ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay unveiled flag, song of newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) [WATCH]

    Chiranjeevi 69th birthday: Actor begins day with Tirumala darshan; fans start celebration [WATCH] ATG

    Chiranjeevi turns 69: Actor begins day with Tirumala darshan; fans start celebration [WATCH]

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon