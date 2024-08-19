Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Bengaluru from August 19 to 23, with a yellow alert for August 20. Heavy rains are expected across northern, coastal, and southern Karnataka. Residents should prepare for potential disruptions due to intense weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru starting today, lasting until August 23. A yellow alert has been announced for tomorrow, August 20, due to expected heavy rain.

Heavy rains are forecasted to begin this evening, as a trough forms between 1.5 and 1.8 kilometres from the coastal area of the Eastern Arabian Sea to the island of Maldives. This weather pattern is expected to bring significant rainfall to several districts, particularly in the northern and coastal regions of Karnataka.

Coastal districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and parts of Dakshina Kannada will experience heavy rainfall. Bengaluru, along with other districts in the northern interior such as Bagalkote, Yadgiri, Raichur, Koppala, Gadag, and Haveri, will also see substantial rain from August 19 to 23. A yellow alert has been issued for these northern inland districts on the evening of August 19.

In addition to the northern and coastal regions, the southern interior districts of Karnataka—including Chitradurga, Tumkur, Davangere, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Ramanagara, and Shimoga—are also expected to receive heavy rains during this period. State meteorologist C.S. Patil has emphasized that residents should be prepared for significant weather changes and potential disruptions due to the intense rainfall.

Latest Videos