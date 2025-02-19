IMD warns: Bengaluru to face rising heat this week; Temperatures to soar beyond 32 degrees

Bengaluru will experience rising temperatures, with daily highs exceeding 32°C this week, according to IMD. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid peak sun hours, and wear light clothing. The heat signals an early summer onset, prompting precautions, especially for children and senior citizens.

Bengaluru is bracing for a rise in temperatures over the coming days, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting maximum temperatures above 32°C every day this week. The sunshine levels are expected to increase, making conditions hotter for residents.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, while today's high has slightly dropped to 32.1°C. The minimum temperature stands at 17.39°C.



According to the State Meteorological Department, the city's temperature trend for the next few days is as follows:

- Wednesday – Max: 32.26°C, Min: 18.77°C

- Thursday – Max: 32.54°C, Min: 19.06°C

- Friday – Max: 32.25°C, Min: 19.12°C

- Saturday – Max: 32.66°C, Min: 19.61°C

- Sunday – Max: 32.19°C, Min: 18.63°C

With temperatures remaining high, experts suggest taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. The IMD has advised residents to:



Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours

Wear light, breathable clothing

Use sunscreen and carry an umbrella or cap when outdoors

The sudden spike in temperatures signals the transition to hotter days, indicating an early onset of summer in Bengaluru. Authorities have urged people, especially children, senior citizens, and those with health issues, to be cautious and take necessary measures to stay safe from the heat.

