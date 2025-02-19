Bengaluru residents warned as snakes enter homes amid rising heat; BBMP on high alert

As Bengaluru's temperatures rise, snakes are entering homes, shoes, and apartment compounds seeking cooler spaces. BBMP reports increasing snake sightings, with at least eight rescues daily. Residents are advised to check shoes and flower pots and contact authorities for safe removal instead of attacking snakes.

Bengaluru: As temperatures rise, snakes are moving into homes, shoes, and apartment compounds in search of cooler places. The extreme heat is forcing them out of their underground shelters, making them more visible in residential areas, especially near forests.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has been receiving many complaints about snake sightings in different parts of the city. Cobras and other snakes have been found hiding in courtyards, backyards, and even inside footwear. Apartments near forested areas are also seeing more snake activity.

BBMP’s forest department has been working with Snake Mohan, a well-known snake rescuer, to remove and release them into the wild safely. Reports say that at least eight snakes are being rescued every day.

Residents are urged to take precautions, such as checking shoes and slippers before wearing them and being cautious around flower pots, where snakes may seek shelter. Experts also advise against attacking a snake upon sighting; instead, they recommend contacting BBMP or trained rescuers for safe removal.

With temperatures expected to rise further, authorities remain on high alert to handle the growing number of snake encounters in the city.

Latest Videos