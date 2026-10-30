IKEA will open its second physical store in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026. Located at Purva Zentech Business Park on Kanakapura Road, the 80,000-square-foot City Centre Store will offer over 5,200 home furnishing products.

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA is expanding its presence in Bengaluru with the launch of a new City Centre Store in South Bengaluru on November 5, 2026. The opening comes four and a half years after the company launched its first large-format store in the city at Nagasandra. Located on Kanakapura Road, the new outlet aims to make IKEA products more accessible to residents of South Bengaluru through a compact urban retail format.

Spread across 80,000 square feet, the store will be located at Purva Zentech Business Park, near Doddakallasandra and Konanakunte Cross. It will feature more than 5,200 curated IKEA home furnishing products.

Designed for South Bengaluru Homes

South Bengaluru has a diverse mix of independent houses, multi-generational family homes and modern compact apartments. IKEA has designed the new city-format store to cater to the evolving home furnishing needs of residents in the area.

The outlet will focus on space-saving storage solutions and multifunctional furniture, offering practical options suited to urban homes and different budgets.

Bengaluru Holds a Special Place, Says IKEA India CEO

Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch, saying that Bengaluru holds a special place in the company's journey in India.

He noted that thousands of families across the city had welcomed the brand over the past five years, giving IKEA an opportunity to understand local lifestyles, values and evolving consumer needs.

Antoni added that opening another city store in Bengaluru marks an important milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to making IKEA products more accessible and convenient for local shoppers.

IKEA's Presence in Bengaluru and Across India

IKEA entered the Bengaluru market through its e-commerce platform in 2021. The company later made its offline debut in Karnataka on June 22, 2022, with the opening of its 4.6-lakh-square-foot large-format store in Nagasandra.

The upcoming Kanakapura Road outlet will be IKEA's second physical store in Bengaluru.

IKEA's Current Store Network in India

IKEA currently operates four city-format stores in India: one in Worli, Mumbai; two in New Delhi, at Tagore Garden and DLF Avenue Saket; and one at Phoenix Marketcity in Pune. With the upcoming Bengaluru outlet, the company's city-store network will expand to five.

In addition to these outlets, IKEA operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Nagasandra in Bengaluru.

The company also offers online shopping services across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Goa. Its online service network also covers key cities such as Agra, Prayagraj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana and Varanasi.