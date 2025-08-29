The long-awaited Hubballi-Jodhpur direct train service will begin on September 28, fulfilling a major demand of North Karnataka residents. Ticket bookings are now open, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed efforts to make it a regular service.

New Delhi: In a festive gift to Karnataka during Ganesh Chaturthi, the central government has approved a much-awaited direct train service between Hubballi and Jodhpur. The move comes following the persistent efforts of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who had long demanded this facility for North Karnataka residents. The new service, initially introduced as a special train, will officially begin operations from September 28. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that it will be converted into a regular service in the near future.

Train Schedule and Frequency

The new Hubballi–Jodhpur Special Train (No. 07359) will depart Hubballi at 7:30 am and arrive at Bhagat Ki Koti (BGKT) at 5:30 am the next day. At present, the train will run once a week on Sundays, starting September 28.

Ticket Booking Begins

Advance booking has already been opened for the new service. Passengers can now book tickets for travel on September 28, October 5, October 12, October 19, and October 26.

Long-Standing Demand of Hubballi Residents Fulfilled

The demand for a direct Hubballi–Jodhpur train has been a long-pending request from the commercial hub of Hubballi and the larger North Karnataka region. Minister Joshi’s continuous efforts have now ensured that this long-awaited service becomes a reality.

Minister Pralhad Joshi’s Efforts

Pralhad Joshi has played a key role in bringing major railway projects to Karnataka, including the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. His repeated appeals and follow-ups with the Railway Ministry resulted in the approval of the Hubballi–Jodhpur service. Expressing his gratitude, Minister Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna for their support and special focus on improving railway connectivity and infrastructure in North Karnataka, particularly in Hubballi.