Train Travel Gets Cheaper: Railways Offers 20% Off on Round-Trip Tickets
Indian Railways is offering a 20% discount on round-trip train tickets. This offer is valid for bookings made between October 13 and December 1.
Indian Railways has announced a special festive season offer. Travelers booking round-trip train tickets can enjoy a 20% discount. This was officially announced on August 8th and is called the 'Round Trip Package'. This aims to reduce overcrowding on trains during busy festive periods.
Under this scheme, if a passenger books onward and return tickets together, they will get a 20% discount on the return ticket. The passenger's name must be the same on both tickets, and both tickets must be for the same travel class. This offer applies to all trains and all classes across the country. The scheme is available for bookings made between October 13 and December 1.
This discount is valid only for confirmed tickets for both legs of the journey. Tickets must be booked at the same time through the same booking method - online or offline. No changes can be made to the booked tickets, and there is no refund option under this scheme. Also, no additional promotional offers apply to these tickets.
Indian Railways often faces high passenger traffic during festive seasons, leading to increased demand for tickets and crowded trains. By encouraging passengers to book round trips in advance, the 'Round Trip Package' is expected to streamline travel planning and reduce last-minute ticket hassles. This will not only benefit passengers but also help the railways manage capacity better.
Passengers can easily avail this offer by selecting the round-trip booking option when booking tickets online through the IRCTC website or app, or directly at railway reservation counters. If both tickets are booked together, in the same class, under the same passenger name, the 20% discount will be automatically applied to the return fare.
