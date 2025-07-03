Congress MP Rajashekar Hitnal denied any internal dissent and confirmed action against MLA Iqbal Hussain for backing DK Shivakumar. He affirmed that CM Siddaramaiah will complete his full five-year term. Karnataka politics update.

Bengaluru: Congress MP Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal on Wednesday said that a notice had been issued to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain and confirmed that further action would be taken against him.

He dismissed reports of internal dissent within the Congress and affirmed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would remain in office for the full five-year term.

"A notice has already been given to Iqbal Hussain, it is not just a notice, action will be taken against him... There is no dissatisfaction in our party... Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years," Hitnal said.

Iqbal Hussain publicly backs DK Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM

The remarks come after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain publicly backed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

On July 1, Hussain had said, “Undoubtedly, 200 per cent, he (DK Shivakumar) will be the CM (of Karnataka) within two months... If the party wants to survive, if we want to see Congress in power in 2028, we need a change. We need a good administration. This is the right time... Shivakumar has given a wonderful contribution to the party... He should be made the CM for Congress to come to power in 2028. This is the opinion of most MLAs. We have to think about our future and our party also... This is the right time to bring DK Shivakumar as the CM...”

The BJP has claimed that these remarks point to a rift within the Congress-led state government. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected these allegations, calling them baseless.

CM rejects BJP claims as lies, says party united and stable

Speaking after a visit to the Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Siddaramaiah said, “What the BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know how to speak the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together.”

"Our government will remain for five years like a rock, as I told you in Mysore. BJP people are daydreaming," he added.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the state cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru was part of a broader effort to conduct divisional meetings across the state.

"We did cabinet meetings in the western region. Today, we are holding one in the Bengaluru division. After some days, we will hold a meeting in the Belagavi division also. We are also discussing holding a meeting at Vijayapura," he said.

"It's a Bengaluru division meet today. We will implement everything announced in our manifesto," he added.

Siddaramaiah challenges BJP to show proof of developmental work

The Chief Minister also challenged the BJP to present evidence of their developmental work during their time in power.

"They were in power. Let them tell what they have done? As our DK Shivakumar says, what have they done? They did nothing... Health, education, PWD, rural development, and irrigation, they have done nothing. No proofs. They simply keep on lying and try to mislead people," Siddaramaiah said.