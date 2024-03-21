Holi 2024: Outrage sparks as ‘pool parties, rain dance’ organised amid mounting water woes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru faces severe water shortage, prompting warnings from authorities against water wastage during Holi. Despite this, some hotels and resorts plan lavish pool parties and rain discos. Concerned citizens criticize these events, emphasizing the need for water conservation amid dwindling reserves. Outrage grows as establishments proceed with plans despite warnings.

As the Silicon City, Bengaluru grapples with a severe shortage of water, the decision of some hotels and restaurants to host lavish pool parties and rain discos during the Holi festival has sparked widespread outrage. Despite stern warnings from the Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) against the wastage of water during the festivities, several establishments have chosen to proceed with their plans, drawing criticism from concerned citizens.

The BBMP and Water board had urged residents to celebrate a 'Dry Holi' this year, emphasizing the importance of conserving water amid the city's dwindling water reserves. However, certain resorts, both in the city and on its outskirts, have opted to include water-intensive activities such as pool parties, rain discos, and water spray events in their Holi packages.



‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

These events, scheduled for the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of March, promise free colouring, Outskirts painting, Bollywood and Hollywood music, and food to attendees. Despite the warnings, some establishments are proceeding with plans that involve significant water usage, attracting thousands of participants. The decision to host such events has not only worsened concerns about water scarcity but has also aroused dissatisfaction among discerning members of the community.



Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Water Board has issued a stern warning to the event organizers of Holi festivities not to use drinking water for the celebrations. The chairperson of the BWSSB has also stated that a penalty of Rs. 5000 will be issued to event organizers if they are found using Cauvery water in rain dances and pool parties.