Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: Outrage sparks as ‘pool parties, rain dance’ organised amid mounting water woes in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru faces severe water shortage, prompting warnings from authorities against water wastage during Holi. Despite this, some hotels and resorts plan lavish pool parties and rain discos. Concerned citizens criticize these events, emphasizing the need for water conservation amid dwindling reserves. Outrage grows as establishments proceed with plans despite warnings.

    Holi 2024: Outrage sparks as 'pool parties, rain dance' organised amid mounting water woes in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    As the Silicon City, Bengaluru grapples with a severe shortage of water, the decision of some hotels and restaurants to host lavish pool parties and rain discos during the Holi festival has sparked widespread outrage. Despite stern warnings from the Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) against the wastage of water during the festivities, several establishments have chosen to proceed with their plans, drawing criticism from concerned citizens.

    The BBMP and Water board had urged residents to celebrate a 'Dry Holi' this year, emphasizing the importance of conserving water amid the city's dwindling water reserves. However, certain resorts, both in the city and on its outskirts, have opted to include water-intensive activities such as pool parties, rain discos, and water spray events in their Holi packages.

    ‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

    These events, scheduled for the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of March, promise free colouring, Outskirts painting, Bollywood and Hollywood music, and food to attendees. Despite the warnings, some establishments are proceeding with plans that involve significant water usage, attracting thousands of participants. The decision to host such events has not only worsened concerns about water scarcity but has also aroused dissatisfaction among discerning members of the community. 

    Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Water Board has issued a stern warning to the event organizers of Holi festivities not to use drinking water for the celebrations. The chairperson of the BWSSB has also stated that a penalty of Rs. 5000 will be issued to event organizers if they are found using Cauvery water in rain dances and pool parties.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities' BWSSB warns event organisers vkp

    ‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

    Renew Driving License within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Renew driving license within 30 days of expiry: Karnataka High Court

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles vkp

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

    Recent Stories

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna anr

    'He insulted Tyagaraja and MS...' Carnatic singers Ranjani-Gayatri protest Music Academy honour for TM Krishna

    Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions ATG

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions

    Man finds Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just Rs 19,000, netizens can't keep calm gcw

    Man finds Washington to Mumbai flight ticket for just Rs 19,000, netizens can't keep calm

    Supreme Court halts Centre's Fact-Check unit notification pending review AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court halts Centre's Fact-Check unit notification pending review

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon