    High-tech liquor smuggling ring cracked in Karnataka: Operation resembled movie scene

    In a plot  twist, the Belagavi excise police recently executed a major operation, uncovering a high-tech liquor smuggling gang's elaborate scheme to transport illegal liquor from Goa to Karnataka. The operation, carried out in movie style, led to the seizure of a significant amount of liquor and the apprehension of two crucial suspects.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    The apprehended individuals, Mehboob and Asif, residents of Yaragatti and Bagalkote, respectively, are currently in custody, undergoing intensive interrogation by the excise police.

    The mastermind behind this cinematic operation,  devised a plan that could rival any blockbuster script. The gang utilised a 16-wheeled truck loaded with bags of mushroom seeds to conceal their illegal cargo. Ingeniously, they placed boxes of Goa liquor strategically among the mushroom bags, intending to transport the contraband from Goa to Madhya Pradesh via Karnataka. Acting on specific information, the excise police initiated a raid that ultimately foiled these burglar's plan.
    The turning point unfolded near Kakati in Belagavi, where the police intercepted and thoroughly checked the truck. To their astonishment, hidden bags of mushrooms were substantial boxes of illicit liquor. The revelation shocked the local community, with college youths capturing the scene on their mobile phones, reminiscent of a scene from a film.

    The Belgavi excise police have conducted five successful operations in the past three months. In the previous month, a massive operation resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of illicit liquor. The latest raid has led to the confiscation of goods worth around two crores, emphasising the magnitude of the illegal liquor trafficking network.

    With the New Year festivities on the horizon, the Belagavi excise department remains on high alert, intensifying checks on vehicles arriving from Goa to prevent the illegal smuggling of liquor into Karnataka. The police are taking every possible measure to ensure public safety and put an end to these sophisticated smuggling operations.
     

