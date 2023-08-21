Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur?

    In Karnataka's Kandakura village, Nagar Panchami is celebrated uniquely by worshipping scorpions instead of snakes. Villagers gather to embrace them, attributing protection from stings to the special soil quality. This distinct tradition holds deep religious significance in the community.

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    In a distinct tradition in Karnataka's Kandakura village, people celebrate Nagar Panchami with a unique tradition -- worshipping scorpions. Unlike the common practice of worshipping snakes on this day, Kandakura villagers gather to embrace scorpions, making their festival stand out.

    The festival takes place on the Kondamma Devi hill, where devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring areas come together. The festivities begin with a procession from the Anjaneya temple, followed by rituals and a night bhajan program. Girls dress up, decorate homes, and offer prayers to Goddess Kondamma.

    6 things you did not know about Nagara Panchami

    Remarkably, despite the presence of scorpions, villagers believe they won't be stung on the day of Nagara Panchami. They attribute this to the unique quality of the soil in the area. If any scorpion-related incident occurs, the ointment of Kondamma Devi is believed to provide immediate relief.

    The festival holds special significance for villagers, celebrating the goddess's protection against scorpion bites throughout the year. This tradition is confined to Kandakura village and is deeply believed by the community.

    Experts suggest that the presence of non-venomous scorpions in the region might contribute to this phenomenon, although it is a strong belief of the villagers that the usage of Kondamma Devi’s repository will reduce the effect of a venomous Scorpion’s sting.

    Watch: Scorpion glows under black light; netizens can't decide if it's creepy or fascinating

    “One of the festive celebrations is to catch a scorpion at Kondamma Devi hill in Kandakura village. It is a glory that due to the quality of the soil here, scorpions do not bite on the day of the festival,” says Sri Shantaveera Gurumurugha Rajendra Mahaswamiji of Khasa Matha.

    Maruti, a Zoology lecturer from Raichur, proposes that certain scorpions could be non-venomous due to the soil quality in Kamakura. However, this remains a matter of religious belief.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt's indifference vkp

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt’s indifference

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase vkp

    Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB vkp

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB

    Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint vkp

    Wild elephant attacks man near Bandipur, Forest officials allegedly refuse to lodge complaint

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt's indifference vkp

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt’s indifference

    OMG 2: Ulhasnagar Education Society decides to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum ATG

    OMG 2: Film inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell MSW

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell

    football 'Rest in peace dad': Spain's goal-scorer Olga Carmona's bittersweet Women's World Cup 2023 triumph snt

    'Rest in peace dad': Spain's goal-scorer Olga Carmona's bittersweet Women's World Cup 2023 triumph

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon