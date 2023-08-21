Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur?

In Karnataka's Kandakura village, Nagar Panchami is celebrated uniquely by worshipping scorpions instead of snakes. Villagers gather to embrace them, attributing protection from stings to the special soil quality. This distinct tradition holds deep religious significance in the community.

In a distinct tradition in Karnataka's Kandakura village, people celebrate Nagar Panchami with a unique tradition -- worshipping scorpions. Unlike the common practice of worshipping snakes on this day, Kandakura villagers gather to embrace scorpions, making their festival stand out.

The festival takes place on the Kondamma Devi hill, where devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring areas come together. The festivities begin with a procession from the Anjaneya temple, followed by rituals and a night bhajan program. Girls dress up, decorate homes, and offer prayers to Goddess Kondamma.



Remarkably, despite the presence of scorpions, villagers believe they won't be stung on the day of Nagara Panchami. They attribute this to the unique quality of the soil in the area. If any scorpion-related incident occurs, the ointment of Kondamma Devi is believed to provide immediate relief.

The festival holds special significance for villagers, celebrating the goddess's protection against scorpion bites throughout the year. This tradition is confined to Kandakura village and is deeply believed by the community.

Experts suggest that the presence of non-venomous scorpions in the region might contribute to this phenomenon, although it is a strong belief of the villagers that the usage of Kondamma Devi’s repository will reduce the effect of a venomous Scorpion’s sting.

“One of the festive celebrations is to catch a scorpion at Kondamma Devi hill in Kandakura village. It is a glory that due to the quality of the soil here, scorpions do not bite on the day of the festival,” says Sri Shantaveera Gurumurugha Rajendra Mahaswamiji of Khasa Matha.

Maruti, a Zoology lecturer from Raichur, proposes that certain scorpions could be non-venomous due to the soil quality in Kamakura. However, this remains a matter of religious belief.