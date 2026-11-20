A Bengaluru consumer's disappointing experience with a chocolate gift pack ordered through Blinkit has resulted in a significant penalty for the quick-commerce platform.

A Bengaluru consumer's disappointing experience with a chocolate gift pack ordered through Blinkit has resulted in a significant penalty for the quick-commerce platform. A city consumer commission has held Blinkit guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices after a customer discovered that half the chocolates in his gift box had expired two months before delivery.

The incident dates back to February 14, 2026, when Manju Prasad K, a 30-year-old resident of Hegganahalli Cross, ordered a Choco Cart Chocolate Gift Pack (Grand) through the Blinkit app for Valentine's Day. He paid Rs 479, including handling charges, for a 223.5-gram pack containing six varieties of chocolates. The order was delivered within approximately 20 minutes.

Over the next five days, Prasad consumed the chocolates. However, on February 21, he noticed an unusual taste and decided to check the individual wrappers. He discovered that three of the six chocolates had expired on December 14, 2025, while the remaining three were approaching their expiry dates.

He immediately contacted Blinkit's customer support and subsequently followed up through email. However, the company refused a refund or replacement, citing its return policy.

What Did The Consumer Commission Say?

Prasad approached the Bangalore Urban IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on March 23, seeking a refund, compensation and litigation expenses.

Blinkit and Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd argued that the complaint was filed beyond the permitted return period. They also questioned the claim because the customer had consumed the chocolates over several days.

The commission rejected the company's arguments, pointing out contradictions in its stated return timelines. It also observed that the original wrappers had been submitted and the companies had not specifically denied supplying expired chocolates.

The commission remarked: "It is not the question of replacement of the chocolate box or refund of the amount, as a seller should not keep expired edible things in the shop."

It further described the practice of including expired chocolates alongside fresh ones in a gift pack as "highly condemnable".

How Much Must Blinkit Pay?

In its November 6 order, the commission directed Blinkit and Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd to jointly pay:

Rs 479 as a refund.

Rs 3,000 as compensation for mental agony and hardship.

Rs 40,000 as punitive damages to the Consumer Welfare Fund.

The ruling highlights the responsibility of quick-commerce platforms to ensure that food products delivered to customers are safe and within their expiry dates.