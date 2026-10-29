Bengaluru’s ‘grease hunters’ collect used cooking oil from hotels and restaurants for biofuel production. Their work helps channel kitchen waste into the energy supply chain and supports efforts to develop alternative fuels, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Bengaluru’s narrow lanes and back alleys are home to an unusual daily operation. Collectors travel through the city in auto-rickshaws, visiting hotels, restaurants and commercial kitchens to collect litres of used cooking oil. Often carrying the smell of fried chicken, fish pakodas and other food items, the discarded oil may seem like little more than kitchen waste. However, it can serve as a valuable raw material for the biofuel industry.

These collectors, informally known as “grease hunters”, connect food businesses with fuel producers that process used cooking oil into biofuels, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Their work forms part of a broader effort to develop alternative fuels, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and create livelihoods in the waste collection sector.

From Kitchen Waste to Aviation Fuel

Used cooking oil collected from Bengaluru’s hotels, restaurants and food stalls can be processed into biofuels. Depending on its quality and the technology used, it can serve as a feedstock for biodiesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

India relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet its energy needs. Against this backdrop, the government has been encouraging initiatives that convert waste into useful resources and support the development of alternative fuels.

Collecting used cooking oil is an important part of this process. However, the oil must be collected, transported and processed through appropriate channels before it can be converted into fuel. Local collectors help bridge the gap between thousands of small food businesses and industrial processing facilities.

Major Oil Companies Expand Used Cooking Oil Collection

Major Indian oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have been involved in initiatives to collect used cooking oil for biofuel production.

However, collecting oil from thousands of small hotels, restaurants and food-processing units remains a logistical challenge. Visiting these establishments individually and transporting relatively small quantities to processing facilities can be difficult.

This is where local collectors play an important role. By gathering used cooking oil from multiple establishments, they help channel it into formal collection and processing networks.

Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Is Growing

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is attracting growing interest as the aviation industry looks for ways to reduce carbon emissions. Used cooking oil is one of several feedstocks that can be processed to produce SAF, subject to the required production standards and sustainability criteria.

The expansion of the SAF industry could create additional demand for suitable waste oils. However, future demand will depend on factors such as production capacity, costs, government policies, feedstock availability and the pace at which airlines adopt the fuel.

For India, developing reliable collection networks could help make better use of domestically available waste resources. It could also create opportunities for small businesses and workers involved in collecting and transporting used cooking oil.

Challenges in Collecting Used Cooking Oil

Despite its potential, the used cooking oil supply chain faces several challenges. Collecting oil from numerous small establishments requires coordination, reliable transport and proper storage. Ensuring that the collected oil reaches authorised processors is also essential.

The commercial value of used cooking oil can create opportunities for improper handling and fraudulent practices. Effective monitoring and traceability are therefore important to ensure that the oil is collected and processed for legitimate uses.

India is one of the world's largest consumers of edible oil and generates substantial quantities of used cooking oil. However, fragmented collection networks can make it difficult to channel all available waste into formal processing systems.

As a result, used cooking oil may remain stored in restaurant kitchens, hotel premises and food-processing facilities instead of entering the biofuel supply chain. Strengthening collection networks and improving awareness among food businesses could help address this gap.

Bengaluru’s grease hunters illustrate how local collection efforts can support a wider waste-to-energy chain. By connecting food establishments with fuel producers, they help turn discarded cooking oil into a resource with potential applications in road transport and aviation.