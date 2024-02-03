Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hampi Utsav 2024: Aerial views of Hampi offered by By Sky Helicopter rides delight tourists

    As part of the renowned Hampi Utsav 2024, tourists had the opportunity to savour the breathtaking beauty of Hampi from the skies through helicopter rides. The aerial view, organised by the tourism department, was inaugurated on Thursday at the premises of Hotel Mayura Bhubaneswari in Kamalapur, offering visitors an aerial view of Hampi's iconic monuments, landscapes, and the Tungabhadra Reservoir.

    Priced at Rs.4300 for an 8-minute flight, the By-Sky project aimed to provide tourists with an unforgettable experience of witnessing Hampi's splendour from above. On the second day of the initiative, tourists, including those from Hospet and other places, revelled in exploring Hampi's majestic monuments and soaking in the natural beauty of the region.
    Among the delighted passengers were Jade Gowda and Jeevita, a farmer couple from Siruguppa. Having attended the Hampi Utsav for nearly a decade, the couple cherished their dream of experiencing Hampi from the air. Their helicopter ride fulfilled this aspiration, leaving them impressed and grateful for the unforgettable moment. 

    Expressing concern over the ticket price, Jade Gowda emphasised the need for more affordable options to ensure accessibility for common people and farmers like themselves. Excited cheers resonated from hundreds of students visiting Hampi from Yadgiri district as they witnessed the By Sky helicopter.

    The prospect of seeing Hampi from above thrilled the young visitors, promising a memorable experience. Despite the excitement surrounding the By Sky project, the manager expressed disappointment over the lower-than-expected turnout on the second day. The organizers made efforts to attract more visitors, including offering a Rs.500 exemption for school and college students starting on Saturday, in order to increase the number of participants registered, which was only 18. 

    While many tourists opted for helicopter rides, others were content capturing the moment through photos and selfies near the helicopters. However, authorities faced challenges in managing the crowd, with police efforts required to maintain order amidst the bustling excitement. 

