A political aide in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, faces a police investigation after a viral video showed him flaunting firearms. In the social media reel, he dances with a pistol while accompanied by others also holding guns.

A viral video showing a political leader from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district flaunting firearms while creating a social media reel has triggered a police investigation and widespread public debate. In the footage, a close aide of a Congress MLA is seen dancing to the popular song “Fa9la” from the movie Dhurandhar while holding a pistol and accompanied by others with guns, attracting sharp criticism online and offline.

In the viral reel, the aide arrives in a black SUV and joins a group of friends in a wedding-like setting, dancing and posing with what appear to be firearms. The dramatized entry and public display of weapons resemble a scene from the film, where a character makes a flamboyant entrance into an arms dealer’s camp.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. has confirmed that police have taken note of the video and launched an inquiry to determine where the clip was recorded and which local police station has jurisdiction over the matter. Officers have also been instructed to verify whether the weapons shown are real and, if so, whether they are legally licensed. If they are found to be unlicensed or misused, authorities may take action under India’s Arms Act.

The controversial footage has sparked considerable public backlash, with many social media users and local observers condemning the display of weapons by someone associated with public life. Critics have called the act irresponsible and dangerous, especially in a public setting.

Amid the uproar, questions have also been raised about whether the firearms were genuine or mere props, with some reports noting claims by the individual that the gun might have been a toy. However, police are still examining the evidence and have yet to confirm the nature of the weapons seen in the clip.

As the inquiry continues, authorities are expected to decide if any legal violations occurred, potentially leading to charges if the display of firearms breached licensing norms or public safety laws.