Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru metro stations will get Platform Screen Doors, Infosys funds Konappana Agrahara station

    Bengaluru Metro will install Platform Screen Doors (PSD) at Konappana Agrahara station for passenger safety. Infosys is funding the project, providing Rs 136 crore to the Metro, and building a commercial space connected to the station. The PSD doors will prevent accidents and mishaps, enhancing safety for passengers. The project will be operational for Metro Phases 2, 2A, and 2B, covering multiple lines and underground stations.

    Bengaluru metro stations will get Platform Screen Doors, Infosys funds Konappana Agrahara station vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Bengaluru metro will soon get Platform Screen Doors (PSD) in the Konappana Agrahara metro station, the Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has informed. The Yellow Line metro in Bengaluru, which lines from RV Road to Bommasandra will be open for the public by the end of 2023 and the Konappana Agrahara is one of the stations along the line.

    To enhance passenger safety in metro stations, BMRCL has decided to install PSD at one of the stations and they have called a tender for the project. IT giant Infosys is funding the project and it has also agreed to give Rs 136 crore to the Metro. As the metro station will be directly connected to Infosys through a walkaway, the PSD project will cost additionally and Infosys has agreed to pay more.

    Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

    They even have agreed to build a 3000 sq ft commercial space alongside the metro for the benefit of the passengers. Meanwhile, the purple line metro, which was under construction, will be opened for public transport, from Challaghatta to Whitefield which is around 73 km. 

    The Metro stations are completely open and the PSD facility is not found anywhere in Bengaluru. The electricity line of 730 k.v passes through the metro tracks, which is very dangerous. The BMRCL staff is posted in metro stations just to check the safety of the passengers, so as not to stand on the edge of the stations.

    Prevention of Mishaps

    There have been reports of people trying to commit suicide on Metro tracks in cities like Delhi. Two passengers had also attempted to cross the Metro stations, by climbing down the tracks on Mahakavi Kuvempu Road in Bengaluru. Therefore, to prevent such incidents, the BMRCL has decided to install PSD doors for safety.

    Platform Screen Doors (PSD)

    The PSD helps prevent such unfortunate accidents and other mishappenings in the station. These doors stop the passengers from stepping on the tracks, standing on the edge and roaming over the platform areas. Chennai and Delhi metro stations have this facility.

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

    These doors open only when the metro train enters the station and allows the passengers to climb the rail. Post departure of the train, the doors will be automatically closed, to prevent the passengers from going further towards the tracks. The project will be operational for Metro Phases 2,2A and 2B. 

    They are currently decided to be installed at Pink Line metro, Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara and Blue Line from Silk Board-KR Puram-Airport. The underground 12 stations will be installed with PSD. The metro officials state that this can keep the underground metro stations cool and also reduce power consumption.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stage set for Lalbhag flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    Stage set for Lalbagh flower show; over 7 lakh flowers used for replica of Vidhan Soudha

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg vkp

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet! vkp

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet!

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance osf

    Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance

    Independence Day 2023: Mysore to Pondicherry-11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru RBA EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad' MSW

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

    Tata Punch Hyundai Creta 6 most awaited cars SUVs coming in August 2023 gcw

    6 most awaited cars & SUVs coming in August 2023

    Redmi 12 5G Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1 When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon