Bengaluru metro stations will get Platform Screen Doors, Infosys funds Konappana Agrahara station

Bengaluru metro will soon get Platform Screen Doors (PSD) in the Konappana Agrahara metro station, the Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has informed. The Yellow Line metro in Bengaluru, which lines from RV Road to Bommasandra will be open for the public by the end of 2023 and the Konappana Agrahara is one of the stations along the line.

To enhance passenger safety in metro stations, BMRCL has decided to install PSD at one of the stations and they have called a tender for the project. IT giant Infosys is funding the project and it has also agreed to give Rs 136 crore to the Metro. As the metro station will be directly connected to Infosys through a walkaway, the PSD project will cost additionally and Infosys has agreed to pay more.



They even have agreed to build a 3000 sq ft commercial space alongside the metro for the benefit of the passengers. Meanwhile, the purple line metro, which was under construction, will be opened for public transport, from Challaghatta to Whitefield which is around 73 km.

The Metro stations are completely open and the PSD facility is not found anywhere in Bengaluru. The electricity line of 730 k.v passes through the metro tracks, which is very dangerous. The BMRCL staff is posted in metro stations just to check the safety of the passengers, so as not to stand on the edge of the stations.

Prevention of Mishaps

There have been reports of people trying to commit suicide on Metro tracks in cities like Delhi. Two passengers had also attempted to cross the Metro stations, by climbing down the tracks on Mahakavi Kuvempu Road in Bengaluru. Therefore, to prevent such incidents, the BMRCL has decided to install PSD doors for safety.

Platform Screen Doors (PSD)

The PSD helps prevent such unfortunate accidents and other mishappenings in the station. These doors stop the passengers from stepping on the tracks, standing on the edge and roaming over the platform areas. Chennai and Delhi metro stations have this facility.



These doors open only when the metro train enters the station and allows the passengers to climb the rail. Post departure of the train, the doors will be automatically closed, to prevent the passengers from going further towards the tracks. The project will be operational for Metro Phases 2,2A and 2B.

They are currently decided to be installed at Pink Line metro, Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara and Blue Line from Silk Board-KR Puram-Airport. The underground 12 stations will be installed with PSD. The metro officials state that this can keep the underground metro stations cool and also reduce power consumption.