An Instagram user shared a video capturing heavy traffic on the road outside her home before zooming in on a slow-moving line of cars inside a neighbouring residential complex.

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion appears to be spilling beyond the city’s roads, with a viral video showing vehicles reportedly stuck in a long queue even inside a residential society. An Instagram user shared a video capturing heavy traffic on the road outside her home before zooming in on a slow-moving line of cars inside a neighbouring residential complex.

The video was reportedly recorded around 2 pm on a Saturday. From her room, the woman first filmed the congestion on the main road and then focused on vehicles lined up near the exit of the residential society.

According to the woman, residents were facing traffic snarls even before reaching the main road. Cars were reportedly backed up at the society’s exit, with some residents allegedly taking nearly 30 minutes just to make their way out of the complex.

The scene quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were left stunned by the apparent extent of Bengaluru’s traffic woes. Several users joked that in the city, traffic jams now seem to follow residents right up to their doorsteps.