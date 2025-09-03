Bengaluru: Dairy Milk’s limited Kannada edition, featuring simple Kannada words on its cover, has gone viral online. Netizens praise the creative approach, calling it a fun way to learn the language while enjoying chocolate.

Bengaluru: Chocolate lovers and language enthusiasts in India are buzzing over a unique edition of Dairy Milk that features simple Kannada words printed on its cover. The innovative packaging is designed to encourage learning the local language while enjoying a sweet treat. The discovery, made by a user outside Karnataka, has quickly gone viral online, highlighting the brand’s creative approach to regional language promotion. Interestingly, such editions are rarely seen outside Karnataka, making this find particularly noteworthy for non-Kannadigas and those eager to connect with the local culture.

A Delicious Way To Learn Kannada

The chocolate bar’s cover includes everyday Kannada words and phrases, allowing anyone who enjoys the treat to pick up basic language skills. For non-Kannadigas or people living in Karnataka for work or studies, this can be a practical and fun tool to start simple conversations with locals. Social media users have expressed excitement about learning Kannada while indulging in their favourite chocolate.

Positive Reactions From Users

Many people appreciated the creative approach:

“Never seen this before, that’s a fun way to learn Kannada while eating chocolate!”

“Gonna gift this to my friends on Kannada Rajyotsava. Such a thoughtful idea.”

“Even if you don’t become fluent, trying to learn a few phrases is appreciated by locals.”

The post also sparked discussions on how learning regional languages can improve communication and foster positive interactions when living in a new place.

Regional Language Marketing Appreciated

This edition of Dairy Milk demonstrates how brands can incorporate regional languages into marketing in a fun and subtle way. The initiative encourages inclusivity and provides a learning opportunity for both locals and visitors. Users noted that such efforts not only help non-native speakers learn but also show respect for local culture and traditions.

Learning Languages While Travelling Or Working

Living in a new city or state often requires learning basic local phrases for day-to-day interactions. Even small efforts to speak the local language are usually appreciated by residents, making experiences smoother and more enjoyable.

Fun And Educational Gift Idea

Beyond being a chocolate lover’s delight, this Kannada edition of Dairy Milk can also serve as a thoughtful gift, particularly on occasions like Kannada Rajyotsava or for friends and family who enjoy interactive ways to learn languages.