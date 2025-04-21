Kruti, daughter of former DGP Om Prakash, is uncooperative in the murder investigation of her father. Found intoxicated at a bar, she assaulted a cop during a medical check-up and refused to cooperate with police questioning.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's former DGP Om Prakash's daughter, Kruti, is proving to be a challenge for police investigating his alleged murder, reportedly committed by his wife and daughter. After her father's death, Kruti fled the scene. When police arrived, her mother, Pallavi, claimed Kruti was missing. Police traced Kruti’s mobile location to a bar in HSR Layout, where she was found drinking. She was taken to St. John's Hospital for a medical examination. During the check-up, Kruti allegedly assaulted a female police constable by scratching her. She was reportedly uncooperative and agitated due to intoxication. The police left her at the hospital for treatment.

The next morning, when brought to the HSR Layout police station, Kruti refused to get out of the police van. Her mother, Pallavi, attempted to shield her, insisting that Kruti was innocent. At the station, Kruti responded to every police question with, "Don't ask me." Police called some of her friends in an effort to calm her down.

At the HSR Layout police station, forensic experts collected fingerprints from the accused. Fingerprints were taken from Pallavi, and an attempt was made to collect Kruti’s as well. Investigators had already collected fingerprints from the murder weapon and the deceased's body. Kruti initially refused to provide her fingerprints, prompting a team led by the ACP to enter the interrogation room and record the procedure on video.

Before Om Prakash left his sister's home, his sister Sarita Kumari had warned him not to go, but he told her he would be back in two days. He never returned. Sarita, tearfully mourning her brother, said she called him four to five times, urging him to come back.

"I should have gone that day. This wouldn't have happened if I had. They tortured him so much. They were so cruel. They used to curse him with terrible words. They never spoke to him kindly. He even had dinner that night—mutton and chicken. And now he's gone. It's like the foundation of our family has been shattered," she cried.