In a heartwarming instance of cultural connection, a video of a foreigner fluently conversing in Kannada at a temple canteen in Australia has gone viral, sparking wide discussions on inclusivity, cultural respect, and the global reach of Indian languages. The clip has particularly struck a chord among Bengaluru residents, who see it as a proud reminder of their cultural identity being embraced abroad.

The video, shared by influencer Sahana Gowda on Instagram, shows the man placing an order for dosas and other South Indian dishes at the temple canteen’s billing counter. To the astonishment of onlookers, he speaks in flawless Kannada, confidently repeating the order with near-native fluency.

Fluent In Multiple Indian Languages

The foreigner revealed during the interaction that he is not only proficient in Kannada but can also converse in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. His ability to switch between multiple Indian languages has further amplified admiration online, with many viewers appreciating his deep interest in Indian culture.

Social Media Users Applaud His Efforts

Social media users quickly responded with admiration for the man’s linguistic talent and cultural respect. Many praised his ability to embrace Indian languages while setting an example of inclusivity.

One user wrote, “This is an example of how foreigners are more inclusive and respectful towards our Indian language, while many in our own country show hostility and resort to imposition.”

Others called him “Super,” applauding his commitment to learning Indian languages.

Another user humorously commented, “He should inaugurate Mysore Dasara festivals next year… Hope this becomes reality.”

“We have seen him in Brisbane too! He speaks every language very fluently,” another noted.

Another user admired his accent, adding, “Masale dose. He said it correctly.”

One user pointed out his mannerisms, writing, “Most fascinating thing is the way he's nodding his head. That's an Indian nod.”