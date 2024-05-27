Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Foggy roads invite heavenly drives: Scotland of India, Kodagu becoming cooler before monsoon

    Madikeri in Karnataka, known as the "Scotland of India," undergoes a picturesque transformation with pre-monsoon showers, enveloping the landscape in mist. The recent rains have cooled the town, veiling it in ethereal beauty reminiscent of Switzerland or Kashmir. Tourists flock to enjoy the newfound tranquillity and lush greenery, rejuvenating the district and its allure.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 27, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    The picturesque town of Madikeri in Karnataka, often dubbed the "Scotland of India," is undergoing a delightful transformation ahead of the monsoon season. The once sun-drenched landscape, parched by eight to nine months of dry weather, is now enveloped in pre-monsoon showers, casting a spell of ethereal beauty.

    In the early hours of the morning and as dusk settles, a mystical procession of fog gracefully winds through the streets of Madikeri, nestled amidst rolling hills. The recent fortnight of rains has not only cooled the town but also veiled it in a shroud of mist, reminiscent of poetic descriptions likening it to Switzerland or Kashmir.

    Every corner of Madikeri, with its verdant hillsides, now resembles a scene straight out of a fairytale, where fog dances playfully amidst lush greenery. The rain, though not torrential, paints the roads in glistening white, posing challenges for motorists who must navigate cautiously with headlights ablaze.

    Tourists flocking to Kodagu from neighbouring districts and states are revelling in the newfound tranquillity and coolness of the region. Veena, a resident, reminisces about the scorching heat that gripped Madikeri last year, likening it to the sweltering temperatures of Mangaluru or Kerala. However, the recent rains have rejuvenated the district, restoring its allure and attracting visitors once again.

    The transformation from a sun-scorched landscape to a mist-shrouded paradise has breathed new life into Kodagu, with its reservoirs replenished and nature rejuvenated. After months of anticipation, tourists are finally relishing the opportunity to explore Madikeri's beauty in all its glory.

