Fit-again KL Rahul mobbed by sea of fans during Tumakuru visit; WATCH viral video

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who missed the second and third Test against England after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps, had reached 90 percent fitness last week, according to reports.

Amidst a throng of enthusiastic fans, Indian cricketer KL Rahul found himself surrounded during his visit to Tumakuru, Karnataka, as evidenced by a viral video on Monday. The sheer number of supporters made it challenging for security personnel to escort the Karnataka-born player to his car. Rahul's absence was notable during the second and third Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England due to a quadriceps injury.

Despite being a potential contender for the Rajkot Test, his failure to recover prompted the BCCI to withdraw him at the eleventh hour, naming Devdutt Padikkal as his replacement.

With reports claiming that Rahul has recuperated from his injury by 90%, there are strong indications that he will partake in the 4th Test against England in Ranchi, slated to commence on February 23rd. The right-handed batsman notably contributed scores of 86 and 22 in the opening fixture in Hyderabad, where despite his efforts, the hosts succumbed to a 28-run loss as England staged a remarkable comeback.

In the recent 3rd Test held in Rajkot, Rohit Sharma and his team handed England a resounding defeat by 434 runs, despite facing a challenging situation at 33-3 within the first hour of play on the opening day. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 445 in their first innings, while Mohammed Siraj's 4-wicket haul secured India a significant 126-run lead.

During the 4th innings of the Test, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his bowling prowess by clinching a five-wicket haul as India swiftly bundled out England for a mere 122 runs while successfully defending their imposing total of 557.