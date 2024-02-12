Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

A young woman from Bengaluru was reportedly raped by a group of men after a heated altercation with her husband near a bus stand in Gangavati, Koppal, Karnataka. The victim bravely complained to the police, leading to an investigation. However, she has since gone missing, prompting additional concern and a separate case registration.

A young woman from Bengaluru was reportedly raped by a group of men after a heated altercation with her husband near a bus stand in Gangavati at Koppal, Karnataka. Amidst a family feud, the situation escalated when the couple engaged in a heated argument at around 9:30 pm, catching the attention of bystanders. Seizing the opportunity, a mob allegedly attacked the woman's husband, subsequently dragging her away to a nearby location, where she was allegedly assaulted.

The victim, a 21-year-old from Goraguntepalya, Bengaluru, identified one of her attackers as Lingaraj, who is currently evading authorities. Following the harrowing ordeal, the young woman bravely complained to the Gangavati Nagar police station, sparking an investigation into the matter.



Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

Koppal Superintendent of Police, Yashodha Vantagodi, expressed grave concern over the incident, emphasizing the need for immediate counselling and support for the victim. However, distressingly, the woman has since gone missing, prompting authorities to register a separate case in this regard.

According to SP Yashodha, while some individuals have raised doubts regarding the nature of the relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrators, the focus remains on pursuing justice for the victim.