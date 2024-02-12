Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    A young woman from Bengaluru was reportedly raped by a group of men after a heated altercation with her husband near a bus stand in Gangavati, Koppal, Karnataka. The victim bravely complained to the police, leading to an investigation. However, she has since gone missing, prompting additional concern and a separate case registration.

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    A young woman from Bengaluru was reportedly raped by a group of men after a heated altercation with her husband near a bus stand in Gangavati at Koppal, Karnataka. Amidst a family feud, the situation escalated when the couple engaged in a heated argument at around 9:30 pm, catching the attention of bystanders. Seizing the opportunity, a mob allegedly attacked the woman's husband, subsequently dragging her away to a nearby location, where she was allegedly assaulted.

    The victim, a 21-year-old from Goraguntepalya, Bengaluru, identified one of her attackers as Lingaraj, who is currently evading authorities. Following the harrowing ordeal, the young woman bravely complained to the Gangavati Nagar police station, sparking an investigation into the matter.

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

    Koppal Superintendent of Police, Yashodha Vantagodi, expressed grave concern over the incident, emphasizing the need for immediate counselling and support for the victim. However, distressingly, the woman has since gone missing, prompting authorities to register a separate case in this regard.

    According to SP Yashodha, while some individuals have raised doubts regarding the nature of the relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrators, the focus remains on pursuing justice for the victim.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics' vkp

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics'

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    Fatal accident near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC bus and bike collision claims biker's life vkp

    Fatal accident near Yeshwantpur: KSRTC bus and bike collision claims biker's life

    Karnataka government mulling extension of deadline for installing high security number plates? vkp

    Karnataka government mulling extension of deadline for installing high security number plates?

    Recent Stories

    Nitish Kumar Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out AJR

    Bihar floor test: CM Nitish Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement snt

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns snt

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Football LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024 osf

    LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon