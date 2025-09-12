A Toyota Fortuner with a fake number plate was found near Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru, sparking a security scare. Police seized the vehicle, traced its real owner, and launched a probe.

Bengaluru: A major security scare unfolded near the Sadashivanagar residence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after police discovered a Toyota Fortuner with a fake number plate parked close to his house. The incident, which occurred on September 7, has sparked questions about the vehicle’s ownership and intentions behind its suspicious placement.

Fortuner Found Parked With No Driver In Sight

On September 7, Sadashivanagar traffic police noticed a white Toyota Fortuner parked near Shivakumar’s residence. Despite searching the surrounding area, the driver was nowhere to be found. When police began towing the vehicle, they spotted the number KA51MW6814 on the front plate and traced it to a man named Deepak.

However, when contacted, Deepak told the police: “My car is parked in the basement of my house.”

Fake Plate Concealed Original Number

Surprised by the contradiction, police carried out a closer inspection and discovered that a fake number plate had been affixed on top of the original one. The actual registration number was found to be KA42P6606, registered under the name of Manjunath at the Ramanagara RTO.

Case Registered Against Owner

The police immediately seized the car and issued a notice to Manjunath. However, five days after the incident, the owner has still not come forward to claim the vehicle, raising further suspicions about the car’s presence near the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence.