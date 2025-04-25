CM Siddaramaiah declared Male Mahadeshwara Hill an alcohol-free zone and announced plans for a new Dasoha Bhavan, housing for workers, and improvements in facilities. Nandini ghee will be used for temple laddu prasad, with laddus priced at ₹35 each.

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Male Mahadeshwara Hill an alcohol-free zone. Presiding over the Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple Development Authority meeting, he noted the existing ban on alcohol sales within the authority's jurisdiction and instructed district and authority officials to prevent alcohol from being brought onto the hill. He emphasised the need to completely stop illegal alcohol sales and ordered strict action against repeat offenders.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a revised plan for a Dasoha Bhavan, capable of accommodating 2,500 to 4,000 devotees for daily meals. He questioned the authority's secretary about the lack of progress on resolutions from the previous meeting. To expedite work, he instructed the Public Works Department Secretary to appoint an Assistant Executive Engineer to the authority.

Siddaramaiah criticised the incomplete tourist shelters and toilets, emphasising the need for clean drinking water and sanitation facilities. Discussions also focused on relocating 13 families residing on authority land and preventing further commercial construction. The meeting resolved to build new houses for 66 worker families at a cost of ₹20 lakh each, totalling ₹12-13 crore.

The meeting decided to use Nandini ghee for the temple's laddu prasad, similar to Tirupati, and to offer 100-gram laddus for ₹35. Ministers K. Venkatesh, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and Saluru Shantamallkarjuna Swamiji were present.