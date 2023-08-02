Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-Karnataka HM Araga Gyanendra lands in controversy after mocking Mallikarjun Kharge's skin tone

    Controversy erupted over former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gyanendra's remarks against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a BJP protest in Tirthahalli against Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre's remarks on Kasturirangan Report implementation. 

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    Araga Gyanendra said, "It is unfortunate for us that a minister for the forest (Eshwar Khandre) comes from a region that does not have any forests. As he is from Bidar, he is unfamiliar with the concept of trees. They have no idea what life is like for the people who live in the hills or the challenges that come with living in the Western Ghats. The inhabitants of that region have been burnt and melted. If you see (Mallikarjun) Kharge, you will be aware of the situation at that location. Kharge hair itself should act as protection from scorching heat."

    The remarks against Khandre and Kharge in Araga's speech sparked a heated discussion with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of having a dismal state of mind.

    In a harsh response, the Congress took to Twitter to highlight and condemn the "BJP's lack of maturity and intellectual depth". 

    Congress leaders claimed that the former state home minister has openly displayed impatience and indifference towards the marginalised Dalit community within his own party's ranks. 

    "While campaigns have been launched to end discrimination and humiliation of people based on their skin colour, the BJP views insults aimed at the Dalits based on their skin colour and physical appearance as a source of pride." another Congress leader said.

    The Congress party had demanded Araga's expulsion from the party.

