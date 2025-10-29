CM Siddaramaiah unveiled a new navy-blue P-Cap for Karnataka Police, replacing the 70-year-old slouch hat. He said he personally chose the model to boost morale, unity, and confidence among police personnel.

Bengaluru: The fear of the police among criminals has diminished because some police officers themselves are involved in real estate dealings and have links with drug networks, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He urged the force to introspect and take corrective measures to restore the police department’s honour and integrity.

At an event organised by the State Police Department at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara symbolically adorned police officers with the new navy-blue peak cap, officially bidding farewell to the traditional slouch cap that had been in use for nearly seven decades.

Drug-Free Karnataka Should Be Our Shared Goal: CM

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a united effort to eradicate narcotics from the state.

“You all know who brings and sells drugs, where they come from, and who the agents of these networks are. My goal is to achieve a Drug-Free Karnataka, and it should be yours too. The youth’s energy and potential must not be wasted on narcotics. The police department must take a firm stand against drugs, and if you succeed, the people of Karnataka will be forever grateful,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that not just the uniform, but the police force’s efficiency and accountability should also change.

“I personally chose this new P-Cap model. The slouch hat, which has been in use since 1956, has now been replaced with a uniform cap for both officers and staff. Let this new identity boost your confidence and spirit,” he said.

The Chief Minister also launched the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and released the Sanmatri publication at the event.

A Historic Change: From Slouch Hat to P-Cap

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara recalled the history of the police cap.

“In 1973, when D Devaraj Urs was the Chief Minister, the slouch hat was introduced for the police. It has served its purpose for decades, but there was a long-standing demand for change. Many officers felt it was uncomfortable during rains and lacked visual appeal,” he said.

He further explained that a proposal to change the cap was first made in 2015, when he was the Home Minister, but it did not materialise at that time.

“Senior officers studied models used in other states and submitted suggestions. The Chief Minister personally chose the blue-coloured P-Cap, which has now been introduced. This cap symbolises unity and confidence within the police force,” he added.

Coastal Communal Conflict Successfully Averted

Referring to the recent communal tensions and incidents of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah acknowledged the prompt action taken by the police department.

“When communal clashes were rising in Dakshina Kannada, officers there initially failed to control it. Two officers were then replaced, and since then, the situation has been brought under control. This achievement belongs to our own officers and staff, not to anyone from outside. It shows that when you are determined, anything is possible,” the Chief Minister said, encouraging the force to continue working with commitment.

Senior Officials Attend the Event

The event was attended by State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, State Director General of Police Dr MA Saleem, Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and several senior police officers and personnel from across Karnataka.