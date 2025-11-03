At the 2019 State Film Awards in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Kannada filmmakers to focus on meaningful cinema instead of chasing subsidies. He also praised Dr Rajkumar as a true role model and confirmed plans for a Film City in Mysuru.

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that real-life conduct should reflect on-screen heroism. “It’s good if heroes are the same in real life as they are on screen. They shouldn’t be one way on screen and the opposite in real life,” he remarked while speaking at the 2019 State Film Awards ceremony held in Mysuru. His comments have sparked discussions over whether he was indirectly referring to a particular actor.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that film personalities wield enormous influence on society and should therefore lead by example. “It would be great if heroes were role models,” he said, noting that audiences once looked up to film stars for inspiration and moral guidance. His remarks have led to debates about whether he was criticising actors who play heroic roles on screen but fail to uphold similar values in real life.

Dr Rajkumar Was a True Role Model in Films and in Life

The Chief Minister reflected on how cinema once inspired people to change their lives for the better. “In the past, people used to change after watching movie heroes. Many built new lives after watching films,” he said. Siddaramaiah praised Dr Rajkumar, calling him an enduring example of a star whose real-life values matched his on-screen persona.

“Dr Rajkumar was the same person off-screen as he was in his movies. That is why people still remember him fondly,” Siddaramaiah added, highlighting how the late actor’s humility and moral conduct set a benchmark for generations of artists.

‘Don’t Make Films Just for Subsidies’: CM

Touching upon the growth of the Kannada film industry and the issue of government subsidies, Siddaramaiah said the state would soon release pending financial assistance for film projects. “We will release the pending subsidies for Kannada films all at once,” he assured.

However, he urged filmmakers not to focus solely on subsidies. “Don’t make films just for the subsidy. Make films that people will watch. We will definitely provide subsidies for such films,” he added, calling for content that resonates with audiences rather than formulaic productions made only for financial incentives.

Film City to Be Built in Mysuru

Siddaramaiah also announced progress on the long-awaited Film City project in Mysuru, which aims to give a major boost to the Kannada film industry. “We will build a Film City on 160 acres in Mysuru. The land has already been transferred to the Information Department. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be ready by the end of December,” he said.

He added that the project would be developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, similar to Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. “After the DPR is completed, we will invite tenders and begin construction quickly,” he said, promising that the Mysuru Film City will become a landmark for the state’s cinema sector.