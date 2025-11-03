Amid speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress High Command will take the final call. He confirmed that discussions on the cabinet reshuffle will take place after the Bihar elections.

Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing rumours regarding the change of Chief Minister in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress party high command will take the final decision on the issue.

He informed that the cabinet reshuffle in the state will be discussed with the Congress's top leadership following the Bihar assembly elections.

"Regardless of the opinion of the people, the decision of the high command is final. The party high command has not said anything about this. After the Bihar elections, the cabinet reshuffle in the state will be discussed with the high command," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Earlier, on October 29, Karnataka Minister Byrathi Suresh dismissed rumours of a leadership change in the cabinet, reiterating that the post of Chief Minister in the state is "not vacant" and that CM Siddaramaiah is managing the state's administration efficiently.

"The post of Chief Minister is not vacant in the state. No one is asking to remove that post and give it to us," the Karnataka Urban Development and Urban Planning Minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Kolar, he said that there is no 'revolution' in the state, there is no illusion. Everything is speculative news.

When asked about the question of a Dalit CM in the state, the minister mentioned, "Everyone has the right to ask for any post in a democratic system. Therefore, he questioned what is wrong in saying that a Dalit should become the CM."

"CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, and myself, all are disciplined soldiers of the Congress party. The final decision on any issue will be taken by our efficient high command," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 27 said that he would go by what the CM will say amid speculations about the change in the leadership.

"What is left to be said after the CM's statement. We follow his word," Shivakumar told reporters when asked about CM Siddaramaiah's statement that he would complete the full term as CM if the Congress High Command agrees.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that statements by legislators on the leadership change and the reshuffle in the Karnataka Cabinet are irrelevant, as the final decision rests with the Congress High Command.

