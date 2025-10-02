Congress MLA HD Ranganath praises Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as a "rising star" and "pan-India leader." Shivakumar also offers condolences to Zubeen Garg's family, highlighting his contributions to Indian music.

Bengaluru: Congress MLA HD Ranganath has come out in praise of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, calling him a "rising star" and a "pan-India leader". Ranganath attributed the party's good electoral performance to Shivakumar's efforts, saying, “He brought very good results in elections for the Congress party.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ranganath also lauded Shivakumar's commitment to the party, stating, "I have not seen any other leader give that kind of commitment to the party... He has always stood with the Congress party."

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ranganath said, “Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar is a rising star and a pan-India leader...He brought very good results in elections for the Congress party...I have not seen any other leader give that kind of commitment to the party...He has always stood with the Congress party.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met with the wife of Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg and offered condolences on behalf of the Congress Party on her husband's demise. Shivakumar attended the 13th day post-death rituals organised at Jorhat, where multiple political leaders gathered to pay respects.

Speaking to the media, the Karnataka DyCM stressed that Zubeen Garg was one of the "greatest ambassadors" Assam has ever had. He also highlighted that Zubeen Garg's music is immortal as he has contributed to more than 40 languages.

"I have come here to pay my respects to Zubeen Garg on behalf of the Indian National Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Zubeen Garg is one of the greatest ambassadors that Assam has ever had. He stood with the people of Assam during every difficult time, his music is immortal. He has contributed to more than 40 languages. His passing away is a great loss to the entire nation and music world," Shivakumar mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)