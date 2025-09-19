Bengaluru has further cemented its position as a global technology hub with the inauguration of the largest Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre (GCC), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.

Bengaluru has further cemented its position as a global technology hub with the inauguration of the largest Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre (GCC), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday. In a social media post, Shivakumar highlighted that the development enhances Karnataka's global stature and reinforces its position as India's leading aerospace and defence hub. He said, "Namma Bengaluru - where global giants find their wings! Bengaluru welcomes the largest Rolls-Royce GCC, showcasing our state's growing global stature. This strengthens Karnataka's standing as India's leading aerospace and defence hub and creates new opportunities for innovation".

He added that Bengaluru's skilled talent and vibrant ecosystem continue to attract some of the biggest global names in technology.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, along with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe, on Wednesday inaugurated the company's newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce's global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses.

Speaking at the opening of Rolls-Royce Global Capability, MB Patil said, “Rolls-Royce has been one of the oldest and trusted partners in the creation and growth of the Aerospace ecosystem in India. Rolls-Royce's journey in India, from licensed production of engines with HAL, to supporting India's armed forces, to driving digital innovation and engineering excellence from Bengaluru, is a story of trust, collaboration, and shared progress.” "I congratulate Rolls-Royce on the inauguration of its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, which will be home to a strong and talented team powering the company's global businesses. The Government of Karnataka remains fully committed to supporting such initiatives through progressive policies, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business," he added.

While Helen McCabe, Chief Financial Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said, “India is significant to Rolls-Royce's global journey of innovation and progress. This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country.”

"As we expand our footprint, our focus remains steadfast on building a future-ready ecosystem, where we can co-create solutions with our teams and partners and deliver greater value for customers in India, and worldwide," McCabe said.

