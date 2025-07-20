DK Shivakumar credited Congress’ election win to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and guarantee schemes, saying the party’s symbol—the hand—has silenced critics. He also announced ₹2,578 crore in projects and survived a convoy accident unhurt.

Mysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday credited the Congress party's election victory to its pro-people guarantee schemes and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress Hand Has Silenced Critics,” Says Deputy CM

Speaking at a public event in Mysuru, Shivakumar praised the transformative work being done under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership and said the Congress party's symbol," the hand", had silenced critics while empowering farmers.

"When the elections came, I had said one thing, that the hand that gives charity should be in power. Similarly, we have given a guarantee. Five fingers joined together, and the guarantee was taken... None of us will forget that the Congress won after the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

"Your hand has shut the mouths of the opponents. The hand of our Congress has shut the mouths of the opponents. This hand has given strength to the farmers. Under Siddaramaiah's leadership, we have laid the foundation stone of a work worth Rs 2,578 crores. We have brought money from the World Bank to revolutionise the education sector...," Shivakumar added.

Deputy CM Attends Public Event and Sadhana Conference in Mysuru

The Deputy CM was in Mysuru to attend a public event and later a "Sadhana" conference.

Meanwhile, an escort vehicle in Shivakumar's convoy overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya district, injuring five people.

Shivakumar’s Escort Vehicle Overturns on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Officials confirmed that the Deputy CM was following the escort vehicle in his own car and was unharmed in the incident. The crash occurred near Goudahalli-TM Hosur after the vehicle struck a divider and flipped.

The injured, including the driver, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Mysore for treatment. DK Shivakumar later resumed his journey to Bengaluru without any delay to his schedule.

Police and emergency services quickly reached the spot, cleared the damaged vehicle, and ensured the smooth flow of traffic on the expressway.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.