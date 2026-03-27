In Chikkamagaluru, a 71-year-old man lost ₹48.5 lakh in a 'digital arrest' scam. Fraudsters posing as CBI officers forced him to transfer money for fake verification. Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Amid a sharp rise in cyber crimes across Karnataka, a shocking case of ‘digital arrest’ fraud has been reported from Chikkamagaluru district, where scammers allegedly cheated a senior citizen out of ₹48.50 lakh. The incident highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials to extort money. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

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Scammers Posed As CBI Officers

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old AR Lokeshappa, a resident of Asandi village in Kadur taluk. According to his complaint, he received a call from an unknown number on the morning of March 15.

The caller introduced himself as an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation and claimed that Lokeshappa was linked to the ‘Naresh Goyal case’, which created panic and confusion.

Victim Placed Under Psychological Pressure

Following the initial call, Lokeshappa reportedly received multiple calls from different numbers. The fraudsters subjected him to intense psychological pressure and instructed him not to leave his room or speak to anyone.

This tactic, often used in ‘digital arrest’ scams, is designed to isolate victims and make them more vulnerable to manipulation.

Forced Money Transfers In the Name Of Verification

The scammers then told Lokeshappa that, until their ‘verification’ process was complete, he had to transfer all the money from his bank account to an account allegedly linked to the Reserve Bank of India.

Trusting these claims, he transferred a total of ₹48.50 lakh in multiple transactions to accounts provided by the fraudsters.

It was only later, after growing suspicious, that he approached the police and realised that he had been cheated.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount.

Police Issue Public Advisory

Police have issued a warning to the public, urging citizens to remain vigilant against such scams:

No government official will ever call and ask you to transfer money

Never share personal or banking details with unknown callers

Be cautious of calls that create fear or urgency

Report suspicious calls to the police immediately

Authorities have appealed to the public to stay alert and spread awareness to prevent others from falling victim to similar cyber frauds.