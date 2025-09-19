In Dharmasthala, SIT recovered two more human skulls and a skeleton in Banglegudde, taking the total to seven over two days. Preliminary findings suggest the remains are male. Forensic reports are awaited to confirm identities and cause of death.

Mangaluru: The skull discovery operation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Banglegudde in Dharmasthala village, Karnataka, concluded on its second day, Thursday. Two more skulls and a human skeleton were recovered on Thursday, bringing the total to seven human skulls and skeletons discovered over the two-day operation. The SIT will send these remains to the forensic science laboratory for further examination.

Search Conducted Based on Tip-Off

The SIT undertook the search operation for unclaimed bodies in Banglegudde following information provided by Vittal Gowda, an associate of Chinnayya, the accused in the skull case, and Soujanya's uncle. On the first day, five skulls and skeletons were recovered. The search covered five acres of the approximately 12-acre forest area until Wednesday night, and the team continued the operation in the remaining area on Thursday.

Thursday Operation Details

The three-hour search operation on Thursday concluded by the afternoon. The SIT collected the discovered skulls and skeletons in plastic containers and pipes. Several items found at the scene, including a walking stick, have been seized. Officials marked and sealed the locations where the skeletal remains, skulls, and skeletons were found. After completing legal formalities, the SIT took all the remains into custody.

Preliminary Findings: Male Skeletons

Medical experts opined that, prima facie, all the skulls and bones found so far appear to be male. The remains have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, and the final facts will be confirmed only after receiving the forensic report. The condition of the skeletons suggests that they may have died by suicide, as ropes and clothes were found tied to trees at the locations where the remains were discovered.

One Skeleton Identified

During Wednesday’s search, the identity of one male skeleton was established through an ID card found at the scene. The ID card belonged to Ayyappa from Kodagu. He was a resident of T. Shettigeri village in Ponnampet taluk. A complaint regarding his disappearance had been filed at the Kutta police station seven years ago after he went missing following a visit to Mysuru.