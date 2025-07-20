A former worker at Dharmasthala has alleged mass rapes and secret burials of hundreds of women and girls. The Karnataka government has formed an SIT to investigate, as key locations remain unsecured, raising concerns of evidence tampering.

Bengaluru: A former sanitation worker at Dharmasthala has made shocking revelations, confessing to burying numerous bodies during his tenure and claiming he is haunted by the crimes. He alleges that hundreds of women and girls were raped and murdered, with their bodies buried in multiple locations around Dharmasthala. He has now offered to help authorities locate the burial sites.

SIT Formed to Investigate Mass Grave Allegations

The Karnataka state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The team is headed by DGP Pranab Mohanty and includes IG M.N. Anucheth, DCP Soumyalatha, and SP Jitendrakumar Dayam.

Police Inaction Under Fire Amid Serious Allegations

Despite the gravity of the claims, police have not sealed or secured three key burial locations identified by the witness. Local Hindu organisation leaders have accused the police of being pressured by powerful figures in Dharmasthala, potentially allowing evidence tampering and body removal.

Details of the Confession: Rape, Murder, and Cover-Ups

The former worker served at the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple between 1994 and 2014. He claims he was forced to participate in the burials under threat. Initially, he believed the deaths were accidents or suicides, with bodies found near the Netravati River, but later recognised signs of sexual assault and injuries that were never reported to authorities.

Disturbing Testimonies of Specific Incidents

He specifically recalled the body of a 12-year-old girl found near a petrol bunk in Kalleri in 2010, dressed in school uniform but without underwear. In another instance, he says he was forced to burn the body of a 20-year-old woman after acid and diesel were poured on her.

Family Trauma and Witness Seeking Protection

The man fled Dharmasthala with his family after his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by an influential figure in the area. He has now returned, requesting protection and pledging to reveal all burial locations.

Three Suspected Burial Sites Left Unsecured

The witness has identified three primary burial sites along the Netravati River, including Kalleri and Snana Ghat in Dharmasthala. As of now, these locations remain unsecured by police.