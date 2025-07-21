Two IPS officers on the SIT probing the Dharmasthala mass burials case may seek removal, citing personal reasons. CPI MP P Santosh Kumar has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the case to the NIA for a deeper investigation.

Bengaluru: Following the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Dharmasthala case, two IPS officers are reportedly seeking to be relieved from their duties in the team. Sources suggest they may soon write to the state government requesting their removal, citing personal reasons.

The Karnataka government had earlier constituted the SIT, comprising four IPS officers, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged mass burials and associated crimes. The officers were selected based on their past record in handling serious investigations efficiently. However, two of the appointed officers are now reportedly reluctant to continue on the team.

If they formally submit a request, the government is expected to hold discussions with them and try to persuade them to remain on the team.

CPI MP Urges NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Case

CPI MP from Kerala, P Santosh Kumar, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging that the investigation into the alleged mass graves, sexual assault, and unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The MP cited a statement by a former sanitation worker who claimed to have personally buried several bodies. Kumar alleged that “recent developments have brought to light facts that cannot be ignored” and criticised the Karnataka government for not forming an SIT earlier despite years of protest. He demanded that the case be investigated by a central agency like the NIA for transparency and credibility.

Home Minister Parameshwara: "Higher-Level Probe If Needed"

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara has clarified that a higher-level probe will be initiated if required. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said a preliminary inquiry has already been initiated based on the complainant’s statement.

He questioned the demand for an SIT investigation while a preliminary probe is underway, stating, “What is the point of having a police department if such demands arise at every step?” He confirmed that he has discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

Parameshwara emphasised that the government is open to further action depending on how the investigation progresses.