Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the SIT probe into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala will be evidence-based. He cautioned against defamation and emphasised action will follow once facts are established.

Bengaluru: Following demands for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the suspicious deaths around Dharmasthala village, the Karnataka government has constituted an SIT. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasised that the investigation should focus on the remains found at the alleged burial sites.

"Investigation Will Reveal the Truth": Health Minister

“If hundreds of murders have occurred, it's a grave matter. That's why the investigation has been ordered,” the minister stated. “It is inappropriate to defame individuals or tarnish reputations before the probe is complete. Everything will be revealed through the investigation, and the government will take strict action against whoever is responsible,” he assured.

Defamation Is Unacceptable, Says Gundu Rao

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that the Dakshina Kannada police had already initiated an investigation. However, due to mounting public concern and demands for a more thorough probe, an SIT was constituted.

BJP-Affiliated Groups Behind SIT Demand, Claims Minister

“The SIT was formed amid pressure from BJP-affiliated organisations. The investigation should be guided by facts, especially the remains recovered from the burial sites,” he said.

He added that some individuals were spreading unverified rumours on social media for personal or political gain. “These claims—suggesting not one or two but hundreds of deaths—must be properly investigated. The truth will emerge only after the SIT submits its report,” he concluded.