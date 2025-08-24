Youtuber Sameer MD appeared before Belthangady police in connection with a defamation case related to Dharmasthala. He had obtained anticipatory bail and appeared with his legal team to face questioning on allegations of spreading false narratives.

Belthangady: The investigation into the conspiracy and alleged defamation against Dharmasthala is gaining momentum, with key figures facing scrutiny. Masked Chinnayya has already been arrested, and now Youtuber Sameer MD, accused of spreading false narratives through an AI video, has appeared before the Belthangady police for questioning. This comes after a complaint was lodged against him at the Belthangady police station, and following anticipatory bail obtained by Sameer MD to avoid arrest. The police had issued multiple notices, and with the court-mandated deadline ending, Sameer MD has now voluntarily appeared to cooperate with the investigation.

Youtuber Arrives at Police Station with Lawyers

Sameer MD arrived at the Belthangady police station accompanied by three lawyers. Belthangady police had issued three notices to him earlier. Having obtained anticipatory bail through the Mangaluru court, he avoided arrest operations. Today, adhering to the court’s directive, he appeared before the police to ensure compliance and avoid further legal complications.

Interrogation by Investigating Officer Nagesh K

The questioning will be conducted by Investigating Officer Nagesh K at the Belthangady police station. After previously evading appearances despite multiple notices, Sameer MD has now come forward to face questioning as required by law.

Sameer Arrives with Supporting Documents

Along with his legal team, Sameer MD brought documents relevant to the investigation. In his anticipatory bail application, he cited security concerns in Dharmasthala, Karnataka which is why the interrogation is taking place at Belthangady police station instead of Dharmasthala.

Suo Moto Case Registered by Dharmasthala Police

The Dharmasthala police have filed a suo moto complaint against Sameer MD on charges including misleading the investigation, defaming Dharmasthala, making provocative statements, spreading false allegations, and creating fake AI videos. The investigating officer is prepared to conduct thorough questioning, while Sameer MD has prepared his defense with his legal team over the past two days, presenting his YouTube video and related documents during the appearance.